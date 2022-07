ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - For the third time in three seasons, the Menard Eagles will have a new head man on the hardwood. The school officially introduced Kendrick Moore as their next head coach to lead the program. Coach Moore comes over from being an assistant coach at Calvary Baptist, where he helped lead them to three straight state title game appearances. Prior to Calvary, Coach Moore spent time at Lakeview High School.

ALEXANDRIA, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO