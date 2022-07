The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said it has identified one of the two previously unidentified victims in the Mansfield investigation from 1981. In March and April of 1981, four sets of human remains were recovered from the Mansfield property in Hernando County. Two of the victims were immediately identified. The other two victims remained unidentified, but now one of the victims has recently been positively identified.

HERNANDO COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO