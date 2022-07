PHOENIX (AP) — Christian Walker hit a three-run homer off a frustrated Carlos Rodón and the Arizona Diamondbacks handed the San Francisco Giants their sixth straight loss, 7-3 Tuesday night. The Diamondbacks (44-53) won for the fifth time in eight games against the Giants this season after winning just twice in 19 meeetings last year. San Francisco (48-49), which won 107 games a year ago, fell below .500 for the first time this season. The Giants are 11-22 since reaching their season high of 10 games over .500 on June 18. Walker’s 23rd homer broke a 2-2 tie in the third against Rodón (8-6), who only gave up three hits in six innings. Two were home runs, though, accounting for five runs. He struck out 10, walked two and hit a batter.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 36 MINUTES AGO