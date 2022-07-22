ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Amazon Rolls Out Electric Delivery Vehicles In Chicago, Other Cities

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago is one of a dozen cities Amazon’s new electric delivery vehicles will be delivering packages....

star967.net

Governor Pritzker Announces Sale of the James R. Thompson Center (JRTC), Google to Occupy Renovated Building

Google to Establish Presence in Central Loop in Transformative Deal. Completing a sale that has eluded State government for decades, Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Central Management Services (CMS) announced today the final closing of the James R. Thompson Center at 100 West Randolph Street and transfer of property title to JRTC Holdings, LLC. Google will become the building’s new occupant, establishing its presence in the Central Loop. Google and JRTC Holdings, LLC have entered into a build-to-suit agreement for the redevelopment of the building, which Google intends to occupy upon completion of the renovation.
CHICAGO, IL
star967.net

Illinois Democratic Leaders Push Chicago As Host Of 2024 DNC

Illinois’ top Democrats are banding together to push for Chicago as host of their 2024 convention. Governor Pritzker, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Illinois Democratic Chair Robin Kelly and others gathered yesterday in Chicago to convince Democratic Party leaders to pick the Windy City to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention. Chicago is one of four finalists, along with New York, Atlanta and Houston. Democratic party leaders are touring the cities to determine which will be host.
CHICAGO, IL
star967.net

Lightfoot Considering Changes To Soldier Field

Mayor Lightfoot is considering making changes to Soldier Field. Crain’s Chicago Business reports the mayor today is expected to pitch three possible scenarios for the historic stadium along the lakefront. One option is putting a dome on Soldier Field in an effort to keep the Bears in Chicago. Another option would be letting the Bears go and improving the stadium for the Chicago Fire F.C.
CHICAGO, IL
star967.net

Lightfoot Unveils Three Options For Renovating Soldier Field

Mayor Lightfoot is proposing three options for renovating Soldier Field, with hopes of convincing the Bears to stay in Chicago. The first option would be to fully enclose the stadium with a dome, while option two would make the stadium dome ready. The third option would be to modify Soldier Field to be a multi-purpose stadium better suited for soccer while improving its flexibility to accommodate major concerts and a range of events. The renovation costs are estimated between 900-million-dollars to two-point-two-billion-dollars.
CHICAGO, IL
star967.net

Incoming Plainfield North HS Freshman Wins 14U MLB Junior Home Run Derby

Incoming Plainfield North High School freshman Logan Huegel won the 14U MLB Junior Home Run Derby in Los Angeles, California last weekend. He was named the champion after hitting 29 total home runs including 14 homers in the final round. This is not the first time that Huegel’s competed in a home run derby. At 11 years old he qualified for the finals in Cincinnati, Ohio, and in 2021 he finished in third place in Atlanta, Georgia.
PLAINFIELD, IL
star967.net

Jackson Street bridge to reopen, McDonough, Cass Street bridges to close

Safety, modernization project continues on downtown Joliet bridges. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that the Jackson Street bridge over the Des Plaines River, in Joliet, will reopen, weather permitting, after the morning rush, Monday, Aug. 1. The movable bridge was closed earlier this year to accommodate the installation...
JOLIET, IL
star967.net

WJOL’ Stream Is Down

Trees uprooted by the three tornadoes in Will County over the weekend wasn’t the only thing affected. WJOL’s streaming is down. We are working to try and fix this. WJOL is always available on your radio at 1340 AM.
WILL COUNTY, IL
star967.net

Bolingbrook Police Department Welcomes New Bloodhound Team

Bolingbrook Mayor Mary Alexander-Basta and Chief Mike Rompa are proud to present the newest addition to the Bolingbrook Police Department’s K-9 Unit: Bloodhound Deputy Chief Scout. Scout is the department’s third K-9, and reported for duty Monday morning with new handler Officer Alexia Britton. Officer Alexia Britton. The...
BOLINGBROOK, IL
star967.net

Confirmed Tornado Passing Near Lewis Airport in Romeoville

The National Weather Service has an incredible picture of a tornado passing near Lewis Airport. Storms that began on the night of July 22nd through the 23rd brought heavy rain, large hail and damaging wind gusts before dropping three tornadoes in Will County. NWS brief below:. During the overnight hours...
ROMEOVILLE, IL
star967.net

Naperville Investigating Why Sirens Didn’t Activate During Tornado

The City of Naperville is investigating why outdoor warning sirens didn’t activate this past weekend when a tornado hit the western suburb. The National Weather Service indicated that an EF-0 tornado hit Naperville Saturday morning. City officials have determined that the National Weather Service never issued a tornado warning for the Naperville area before or during this time, which is why the sirens didn’t activate before or during this tornado. Officials are reviewing internal policies and procedures around the outdoor warning systems.
NAPERVILLE, IL
star967.net

Shorewood: Clean Up Will Take Time Following Massive Fertilizer Fire Last Week

The Village of Shorewood asking people not fish in ponds near the fertilizer fire last week at Tri-County Stockdale until the all clear is given. Water runoff has killed fish in at least one pond. Shorewood Mayor CC DeBold says sandbags were used to stop water runoff into the DuPage River. Nearly 1-million gallons of water was used to douse the fire that demolished Tri-County Stockdale on Tuesday, July 19th. The business sold fertilizer, weed and feed. No one was injured and animals inside were saved. Local, state and federal agencies have been on site for the clean-up.
SHOREWOOD, IL
star967.net

Arrest Made in Domestic Disturbance at a Joliet Hotel

Joliet Police have announced the arrest of a 35-year-old homeless man in connection to a domestic disturbance from earlier in the month. Back on July 17th, just after 5:00 am, Joliet Police were called to the Star Inn on Jefferson Street for a domestic disturbance. Shortly after arriving, officers learned that Paul Heffreon had allegedly battered his girlfriend during an argument in a guest room and that during that argument Heffreon allegedly choked the victim with both hands to the point that she began to lose consciousness. Heffreon then threw the victim to the ground, causing her to strike her head against the floor. He then continued the attack by punching the victim multiple times with a closed fist before fleeing from the room. The victim suffered serious injuries to her face and was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department. Officers were unable to locate Heffreon following an extensive search of the area.
JOLIET, IL
star967.net

Joliet Township Supervisor Facing Vehicle Forfeiture Following DUI Arrest

The Will County State’s Attorney’s Office has filed a forfeiture case against a Joliet Township supervisor who is facing felony charges of aggravated driving under the influence. 36-year-old Angel Contreras was arrested on June 19th after Joliet police pulled his vehicle over in the area of Western Avenue and Wilcox Street. Joliet Police say the vehicle he was driving was swerving in and out of traffic. While speaking with officers, Contreras “exhibited signs of alcohol impairment” according to Joliet Police spokesman Sgt. Dwayne English.
JOLIET, IL
star967.net

Man Arrested After Lunging at Store Employee with Knife

A homeless man has been arrested after allegedly trying to stab an employee at a Joliet grocery store. Joliet Police were called to the Jewel-Osco, 1537 Larkin Avenue, just after 11:45 pm Tuesday for a reported disturbance. Authorities learned shortly after arriving that 57-year-old Eric Coulter entered the store after being banned by management. A store employee recognised Coulter in the store and asked him to leave. Coulter walked out of the store with the employee. While in the parking lot, Coulter grew angry, pulled a knife on the employee, and lunged at them. Coulter ran from the area, and a store employee called 911. The employee Coulter tried to stab was unharmed in the incident. Coulter was located by officers a short time later, and they placed him into custody without incident.
JOLIET, IL
star967.net

Joliet Woman Accused of Intentionally Crashing into a House

A Joliet woman has been arrested after police say she intentionally crashed into a house. On Friday, July 22, just before 5:30 pm, Joliet Police were called to the 1000 block of Elizabeth Street for a reported disturbance. Officers learned that 43-year-old Magdalena Campos had arrived at the residence in question and caused damage to the ex-boyfriend’s Honda Civic, shattering the rear passenger window and slashing a tire. A short time later, Campos drove back to the area of Hutchins and Elizabeth Streets. She then drove her vehicle off the roadway and intentionally crashed into a house in the neighborhood.
JOLIET, IL
star967.net

Joliet Woman Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Vodka Bottle at Family Member

Joliet Police have announced the arrest of a 55-year-old Joliet woman after she allegedly hit her cousin with a bottle of alcohol. On Wednesday afternoon, just after 1:30 pm, the Joliet Police were called to the Riverside Center apartment on Ottawa Street for a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers learned shortly after arriving that Cynthia Crowder allegedly threw a plastic vodka bottle at her male cousin, striking him in the eye. She reportedly threw the bottle as a result of an argument to the two were having at the time. Following their investigation police attempted to place Crowder into custody, at which time she is said to have struck an officer in the arm. Authorities tell WJOL that she appeared to be intoxicated at the time of her arrest.
JOLIET, IL
star967.net

NWS Confirms Three Tornadoes Hit Will County

The National Weather Service is confirming that three tornadoes hit Will County Saturday. All three are categorized as EF-0. The first tornado touched down at the White Eagle Golf Club and tracked through Naperville for less than five miles before lifting. The second touched down in far southern Romeoville and briefly in Crest Hill. That funnel cloud produced damage in Crest Hill and northern Joliet. A brief third tornado touched down north of Manhattan where it produced tree and minor structural damage.
WILL COUNTY, IL
star967.net

Two Men Arrested in Connection to Shots Fired in a Joliet Neighborhood

Two men have been arrested in connection to gunshots fired in a Joliet neighborhood on Sunday morning. Joliet Police were patrolling the intersection of Comstock and Morgan Streets just after 3:30 am on Sunday. While patrolling the neighborhood the officers heard gunshots and began investigating the area. They eventually located two people in a vehicle in the 500 block of Morgan Street. While speaking to the two men, police saw live ammo in the back seat of the car and a handgun on the rear floorboard.
JOLIET, IL
star967.net

Bolingbrook Police Officer Involved Shooting

On July 22nd, 2022, at 3:22 pm, officers were dispatched to 500 block of Spruce Road for the report of a male subject who had stabbed and killed a dog. While enroute officers were notified that the offender had also stabbed a male victim. This is preliminary information only. Upon...
BOLINGBROOK, IL

