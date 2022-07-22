ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

St. Cloud Man Sentenced on Shooting Charge

By Lee Voss
 3 days ago
ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man has been sentenced to prison for shooting at another person in south St. Cloud. A Stearns County judge has sentenced 34-year-old Christopher Murry to 2 1/2 years in prison for the shooting incident. Murry pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon in...

knsiradio.com

Minneapolis Homicide Victim a St. Cloud Resident

(KNSI) – Minneapolis’ 49th homicide of the year has a central Minnesota connection. Marcus Brown of St. Cloud was shot on July 16th around 3:00 p.m. He was found lying in front of his vehicle with a gunshot wound to the neck on the city’s north side. Police officers, fire department personnel, and EMTs all rendered immediate aid to Brown before he was transported to North Memorial Health Hospital.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WJON

Downtown St. Cloud Shooter Sentenced

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man has been sentenced for a downtown St. Cloud shooting last year that injured a teenager. Twenty-one-year-old Kevon Washington has been sentenced to three years in prison. He gets credit for having already served more than a year in jail. Washington pleaded guilty to...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Troopers say 18-year-old driver was drinking before fatal crash in Kandiyohi County

LAKE ANDREW TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A teenager is in jail after authorities say he was driving under the influence early Sunday morning before a head-on crash that killed the other driver. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 2:20 a.m. on Highway 71 in Lake Andrew Township, roughly 12 miles north of Willmar. Investigators say a GMC Sierra and a Chevrolet Malibu were traveling opposite directions on the highway when they collided. The crash killed the driver of the Malibu, identified as 52-year-old Dalia Zuniga of Wilmar. A passenger in her car, a 31-year-old Belgrade man, was hurt and treated at a local hospital. He is expected to survive. The driver of the truck, an 18-year-old Willmar man, was also hurt in the crash and brought to a different hospital for treatment. Later he was booked into the Kandiyohi County Jail, pending charges of criminal vehicular homicide. Troopers determined that the teenager had been drinking. WCCO is not naming him as he has yet to be formally charged. 
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
WJON

Sartell Police Issue Statement on Fake Facebook Post

SARTELL -- The Sartell Police Department has released a statement on a fake Facebook post that has been widely shared. They say the post has been passed around several local garage sale sites. Sartell Police Department is not looking for either of these people. They also encourage people to verify...
WJON

Two From Freeport Hurt in Crash on I-94 in Albany

ALBANY -- Two people were hurt in a crash in Albany Saturday night. The incident happened around 9:00 p.m. on Interstate 94. The Minnesota State Patrol says a minivan and a car were both going east on Interstate 94 when they collided. The driver and passenger in the car, 31-year-old...
ALBANY, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Isanti Man Pleads Guilty to Stealing Guns from Shipments

MINNEAPOLIS -- An Isanti man has pleaded guilty to stealing nearly 200 guns from a St. Cloud company. According to court documents, beginning in August of 2021 law enforcement began receiving calls of gun thefts from shipments to Federal Firearms Licensee businesses. The carrier for the shipments was XPO Logistics which has facilities in St. Cloud and Fridley.
ISANTI, MN
thenewsleaders.com

Vandals go on spree in Klinefelter Park

A neighbor in the Klinefelter Park area of St. Joseph contacted the Newsleader to report incidents of vandalism while taking a morning walk in the park the morning of Sunday, July 17. On the path near the pond, a woman out for a morning walk noticed a concrete garbage container...
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
WJON

Inmate in the Meeker County Jail Has Died

LITCHFIELD -- An inmate in the Meeker County Jail has died. The Meeker County Sheriff says on Thursday at 8:30 a.m. 28-year-old Brady Schmidt of Dassel was found unresponsive in his cell. Jail staff began life-saving measures on Schmidt. Litchfield Rescue Squad and Mayo Ambulance were dispatched to the jail...
MEEKER COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Brainerd man reported missing July 16 is found dead

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said a man missing in the Brainerd area has been found dead. Authorities issued a public appeal on Wednesday to find 64-year-old John Ciminski. He was last seen on July 16 during the morning hours walking in north Brainerd with "no known or suspected destination."
BRAINERD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Driver arrested after leading police on a chase, sideswiping 2 cars

EAGAN, Minn. -- A Twin Cities man is in custody after leading police on a chase Friday afternoon through the south metro. The Minnesota State Patrol says the pursuit started around 2:20 p.m. when a trooper tried to stop a vehicle for passing on the shoulder on southbound Interstate 94, just north of the Lowry Hill tunnel in Minneapolis.
EAGAN, MN
WJON

Royalton Man Seriously Hurt in Crash on Highway 10

ROYALTON -- A Royalton man was seriously hurt in a crash on Highway 10. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on Saturday at about 5:45 p.m. just west of Royalton. Fifty-two-year-old Alan Schumer was driving east on Highway 10 when his car entered the ditch. The vehicle turned...
ROYALTON, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Wisconsin Woman Run Over By Train in Delano

DELANO -- A Wisconsin woman was taken to the hospital after she was run over by a train early Friday morning. The incident happened just after 2:00 a.m. in the area of 4th Street South and Franklin Avenue in Delano. Authorities arrived to find the woman, 51-year-old Heather Sinkel of...
DELANO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman hit by train in Delano, severely injured

DELANO, Minn. -- A woman was severely injured after she was hit by a train northwest of the Twin Cities, police say.Officers responded to a call around 2:07 a.m. Friday to a report of a woman injured by a moving train around Fourth Street South and Franklin Avenue East. Upon arrival, they found a 51-year-old woman from Webster, Wis., lying on the railroad tracks.Police say she had been crossing the tracks with two others and tried to cross between two train cars parked on the tracks. The train began moving and the woman fell and became stuck below the moving train.Responders on the scene gave the woman lifesaving procedures before transporting her to Hennepin County Medical Center.
DELANO, MN
CBS Minnesota

"Why us?": Twin Cities fitness studios robbed 3 times in the span of a week

MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis police are searching for an individual they believe robbed two Twin Cities fitness studios three times in less than one week.Pure Barre Locations in St. Paul and Minneapolis saw the break-ins happen between Friday, July 15, and early morning the following Thursday."We thought it was a one-time thing," said studio lead Rachel Raeon, regarding the first break-in at the St. Paul location. "I think we just didn't imagine him coming back, truly, he'd taken all the things of value."The break-ins at the Minneapolis North Loop location where Raeon teaches were each caught on camera. The culprit is...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

Minnesota law enforcement to receive training this fall on how spot labor trafficking

Law enforcement agencies across the state will begin training for how to spot and investigate labor trafficking in Minnesota beginning this fall. Labor trafficking is exploiting someone for financial gain by compelling them to work or provide services against their will. The crime does not require that the perpetrator cross state lines and is not the same as trafficking people.
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Fatal accident near Sibley State Park

Tragically there was a fatal accident on Highway 71 near Sibley State Park at 2:21 am Sunday, July 24, 2022. A car and a pick up collided head on. The State Patrol has not released any names at this time, but they say the driver of the car was a 52-year-old woman from Willmar and had a 31-year-old male passenger from Belgrade. The driver of the pick up was an 18-year-old male from Willmar. The State Patrol did not say how many people died in the crash, and said they will be releasing the names later Sunday.
WILLMAR, MN
