Buy Now People on the beach and on the water at Coventry lake on a day that touched 90 degrees, more heat is predicted for the next several days, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Lisicke Beach in Coventry. (Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer)

COVENTRY — The Eastern Highlands Health District issued a health advisory on Friday for Coventry Lake due to a bloom of blue green algae, with town officials warning that the advisory may be in effect for the rest of the summer.

The algae, also known as cyanobacteria, is naturally occurring and presents itself with an increase in the lake’s temperature.