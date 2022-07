If good things come to those who wait, then the payoff on a more than 50-year wait between sets at the Newport Folk Festival was bound to be spectacular. The last time this artist took the Newport stage was 1969. Heck, her last full concert anywhere was in the year 2000. So yesterday, when folk star Brandi Carlile introduced folk legend Joni Mitchell, people went kind of nuts.

NEWPORT, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO