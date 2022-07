Police allege that a Utica woman tried to drive away while a sheriff’s deputy was talking with her through her open driver’s side door. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called at approximately 11:37am on Friday, July 22, 2022 to handle a traffic complaint after someone reported that a car was parked in the pedestrian crosswalk near the Oneida County Office Building, located at 800 Park Avenue in Utica, New York. The car, according to the complaint, was obstructing traffic.

