How do I know if I have heat rash? A dermatologist explains how to treat the condition

If you’ve been out in the triple digit heat recently, you may have noticed a red cluster of pimples or small blisters on your skin.

That’s a type of skin irritation called heat rash, also known as miliaria and prickly heat.

“Texas could very well be a breeding ground for miliaria,” Dr. Adam Mamelak, an Austin dermatologist, said in a post by Sanova Dermatology. “The high humidity mixed with sun exposure and heat is what causes this rash to form on the skin.”

Heat rash is caused by excessive sweating during hot, humid weather. It is most common in young children, people who exercise outside often and those who are overweight. It can also happen if your clothes are too tight, as that can stop sweat from evaporating.

It is most likely to appear on the neck and upper chest, in the groin, under the breasts and in elbow creases, according to the Tarrant County Public Health Department.

How does heat rash happen?

Heat rash is caused by a blockage of the sweat duct in the skin, said Austin dermatologist Dr. Miriam Hanson, according to Sanova Dermatology. The type of rash depends on whether it’s a superficial blockage, deeper in the skin, or if the blocked gland becomes infected with a bacteria, she said.

Heat rashes and sunburns are different, said Dr. Rajani Katta, dermatology professor at Baylor, in an online post about the condition. Sunburns happen when your skin becomes damaged from the sun’s ultraviolet rays.

“With sunburn, the skin is usually red, it might feel hot and blister, but all of that is due to damage to the skin — and that can be dangerous over the long term,” Katta said. “A heat rash occurs simply because the sweat ducts become blocked. It does not indicate that there is any damage to the skin, and it does not increase your risk of skin cancer. It’s uncomfortable, but in most cases it’s not dangerous.”

What does heat rash look like?

According to Katta, there are two common types of heat rash. One, often seen in babies, presents as small blisters that resemble beads of sweat. The other, which is common in skin folds and areas that chafe, forms deeper in the skin and looks like acne. The latter can be irritating, prickly, itchy and uncomfortable.

How do I treat heat rash?

Stay out of the heat, or take some breaks from it, to avoid the condition, health experts say. Opt for indoor activities, or go outside during cooler times of the day.

“When heat rash develops, your skin is giving you a warning that if this continues, you could really have some severe symptoms, from heat exhaustion to heat stroke,” Katta said. “It is essential to remove yourself from the heat first since a heat rash is an early sign of becoming overheated.”

The best way to treat heat rash is to find a cooler, less humid environment, according to the Tarrant County Public Health. That will provide relief from heat and excessive sweating.

Katta recommends wearing loose, light clothing, so that air can circulate and keep you from overheating.

Keep the rash area dry, according to the health department. You can use baby powder for some comfort, but avoid using ointments — they make the skin warm and moist and can make the rash worse. Applying a cool compress can help soothe the irritation, Katta says.

Lone Star Kids Care, a pediatrician in Allen, provides the following tips for treating your child’s heat rash:

Cool off the skin: For large rashes, give your child a cool bath without soap for 10 minutes three or more times a day. For small rashes, put a cool, wet washcloth on the area for 5 to 10 minutes. Let the skin air-dry instead of using towels.

For large rashes, give your child a cool bath without soap for 10 minutes three or more times a day. For small rashes, put a cool, wet washcloth on the area for 5 to 10 minutes. Let the skin air-dry instead of using towels. Sleeping cooler: Dress in as few layers of clothing as you can. Lower the temperature in your home if you can. When your child is asleep, run a fan in the bedroom. During sleep, have your child (if over 1 year) lie on a cotton towel to absorb sweat.

Dress in as few layers of clothing as you can. Lower the temperature in your home if you can. When your child is asleep, run a fan in the bedroom. During sleep, have your child (if over 1 year) lie on a cotton towel to absorb sweat. Steroid cream for itching: Use 1% hydrocortisone cream on itchy spots three times per day. Avoid all ointments or oils on the skin, as they can block off sweat glands.

Use 1% hydrocortisone cream on itchy spots three times per day. Avoid all ointments or oils on the skin, as they can block off sweat glands. What to expect: Heat rash should clear up in two to three days.

Heat rash should clear up in two to three days. Call your doctor if: Rash lasts more than three days with treatment, rash starts to look infected (spreading redness or pus), a fever develops, or if they become worse.

When should I call my doctor?

Once you’re out of the heat, a heat rash will go away on its own after a few days. In rare cases, a secondary skin infection may develop.

Watch out for these signs of infection, per the Bexar County Network of Care:

Increased pain, swelling, redness, or warmth around the affected area.

Red streaks extending from the affected area.

Drainage of pus from the area.

Swollen lymph nodes in the neck, armpit, or groin.

Fever of 100.4°F (38°C) or higher, or chills with no other known cause.

If the rash doesn’t go away after three or four days, if it gets worse, or if a fever develops, call your doctor. They may prescribe medication to help, Katta said.