NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Sedalia man has been charged in relation to the Friday shooting of his five-year-old son. 36-year-old Byron Guider is charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the shooting and critical wounding of the boy, who was in stable but critical condition Saturday at Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.

