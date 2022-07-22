ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

FBI: Celebrating 50 years of female special agents

By Jennifer Seelig
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29MfoX_0gpDXPzj00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Women serve in every one of the FBI’s 56 field offices today, but that wasn’t the case not too long ago. Special female agents from the Albany Field Office traveled to FBI headquarters earlier this week to attend the 50 th anniversary of female special agents.

CBS pulls ‘FBI’ season finale after Texas elementary mass shooting: reports

On July 17, 1972, Joanne Pierce Misko and Susan Roley Malone began their special agent training course at the FBI academy in Quantico, Virginia. Fast forward to five decades later, these special agents reunited to mark 50 years since that historic day.

“We have come a long way in this organization,” said SAC Janeen DiGuiseppi, FBI Albany Field Office. Six current female special agents in charge joined in the celebration, including SAC Janeen DiGuiseppi. SAC DiGuiseppi has been with the agency for 23 years; and in her 2 decades, she has seen the organization evolve, getting bigger, better, and stronger with more female special agents along her side across the nation.

She said without a doubt, it’s important to have female special agents in the agency. “You’ll need the diversity whether it’s women African American, Asian, members of the LGBTIQ community– we need to reflect the communities we serve.”

FBI investigating involvement in Schoharie limo crash

All three Special Agents at the Albany Field Office called themselves fortunate to travel to the FBI headquarters and meet the senior female leadership. Special Agent Ellen Thurmer learned a lot during the trip. “It’s important get comfortable with being uncomfortable. That’s a major way to succeed in the agency. It seems like all of the women we spoke to got really comfortable being uncomfortable,” said SA Thurmer.

Are you a victim? FBI looking for ‘Cryptoqueen’

These women never thought they would be where they are today. They hope younger girls with the big aspirations will never lose sight of their mission and goals. “…Have confidence in themselves and take a chance on themselves because the worst thing would be to pull a resume or to not give yourself an opportunity to walk through the door when it’s open for you,” said Supervisory Special Agent (SSA) Samantha Baltzersen (Cyber). SAC DiGuiseppi added, “It’s not always going to be an easy path, but you need to focus on what your dream is and work through the hard times because it’s not always easy.” However, it’s for sure rewarding!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Colonie man accused of following women around Target

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Colonie man has been arrested after allegedly following women at Target, and filming or photographing at least one of them. The Colonie Police Department said Kevin J. Hart, 25, was taken into custody on July 21. On July 13, police were made aware of...
COLONIE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

2 pulled from wreckage after Alternate Route 7 crash

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Early Monday, Latham, Maplewood, and Boght Fire Departments were sent to Alternate Route 7 westbound for reports of a rollover crash. Upon arrival, first responders said that two people were trapped inside the car and needed to be pulled out. The car that rolled over...
LATHAM, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Albany, NY
Government
City
Albany, NY
State
Virginia State
City
Schoharie, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Warren County sheriff identifies drowning victim

BOLTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has identified a drowning victim. The incident took place on July 19 off Huddle Bay Road in the town of Bolton. Police said 66-year-old Melanie Masters, of Diamond Point, drowned after suffering from multisymptomatic organ failure and coronary heart disease. She died at the hospital three days after being pulled from the water.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Police: Halfmoon man forces himself on woman at park

ST. JOHNSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, St. Johnsville Police responded to a report of a sexual assault that had taken place at Soldiers and Sailors Park. Upon arrival, officers were met by a woman who reported that she had been lured to a location in the park by an unknown man, where she was then restrained and sexually assaulted, police said. The victim was taken to Little Falls Hospital by family members, where she was treated and released.
SAINT JOHNSVILLE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Man suffers medical condition, drowns in Lake George

HAGUE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 61-year-old man has died after officials say he experienced a medical condition and drowned in Lake George. Raymond A. Jones, of Orlando, Florida, was announced dead on the scene after being recovered from the water. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office was told about the...
LAKE GEORGE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Agents#Female Agents#Special Agents#Fbi Academy#The Albany Field Office#Cbs#Fbi Albany Field Office#African American#Asian
NEWS10 ABC

Fire rips through popular Coxsackie diner

COXSACKIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Fire crews battled a blaze at Chrissy and Tim’s Diner Sunday afternoon, on one of the hottest days of the year. Around 4:49 p.m., the Coxsackie Fire Department was sent to the scene after dispatchers got word of the fire. Smoke was billowing out...
COXSACKIE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NEWS10 ABC

Rutland man dies after crashing car into tree

NORTH CLARENDON, Vt. (NEWS10) – On Friday, around 7:42 p.m., the Vermont State Police were called out to a single-vehicle crash on Cold River Road near Windy Lane in North Clarendon. The driver has been identified as Robert Harrington, 62, of Rutland Town. Through investigation, it was determined that...
RUTLAND, VT
NEWS10 ABC

Man accused of following women suspended from fire department

The Colonie man arrested after allegedly following women at Target, and filming or photographing at least one of them, has been suspended from his position as Lieutenant with the Midway Fire Department until further notice. According to Chief Eric Obermayer, 25-year-old Kevin Hart cannot set foot on fire department grounds at this time.
COLONIE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

31K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy