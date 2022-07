The Fayette Garden Club celebrated 100 years as on organization on May 18 at the Judy Chapel in the Washington Court House Cemetery. Garden Club President Pat Parsons gave a speech entitled “Now and Then” about the early club’s activities and the present day activities. Some interesting programs for the 60 some members in the 1930s and 1940s were: teaching children how to grow Victory Gardens, many plantings of trees and flowers at the courthouse and the post office, and the special programs for the many trees planted on Arbor Days. Most of the members back then had vegetable gardens that were taken care of by their help!

FAYETTE COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO