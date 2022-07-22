ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State Police corporal charged with aggravated animal cruelty

By George Stockburger
 5 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) ­– The Pennsylvania State Police say a state trooper has been charged with aggravated cruelty to animals after an on-duty incident on Dec. 28, 2021, in Chester County.

The criminal complaint filed by the PSP Internal Affairs Division alleges Corporal Michael Perillo, assigned to Troop J, Avondale, responded to assist at an incident involving a loose horse on the roadway. Upon arrival, State Police say Perillo drove a patrol vehicle into the horse multiple times, causing it to fall.

Using the vehicle, Perillo pinned the horse to the pavement, where it was then euthanized by another trooper.

The horse was on the shoulder of Route 1 in Lower Oxford Township and had already been struck by a motorist before troopers were dispatched.

Berks County house for sale peeks out of a hillside

Perillo is charged with two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, both graded as a felony of the third degree, and one count of cruelty to animals, a misdemeanor of the second degree. He has been suspended without pay pending resolution of the case.

The complaint was filed before Magisterial District Judge Scott Massey, in Oxford. He was arraigned today at the Chester County Justice Center, and bail was set at $50,000 unsecured.

Forced out due to eminent domain, business owners want more money from PennDOT

Perillo enlisted in the PSP in September 2006.

Comments / 1

Mark Simmons
5d ago

This charge will disappear and swept under the carpet and he'll be back on duty in another county.They protect they're own.👮👮

Reply
3
