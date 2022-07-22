Times-Herald manager named head of Vallejo Chamber of Commerce

If the Pacific Coast is for you, consider these more affordable options. Can you live near the Pacific Ocean without spending all your money on housing? It’s tough but not impossible. Using data from the U.S. News Best Places to Live rankings, we isolated the 10 most affordable metro areas located on the West Coast out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S. We did so by comparing each place’s median household income to the median cost of living, factoring in median mortgage and rent payments, plus property taxes and utilities. Keep in mind that these places may be the most affordable options among West Coast metro areas that appear on our Best Places to Live list, but they’re not necessarily affordable compared with the rest of the U.S. If you’re looking for affordability above all, check out our list of the Best Affordable Places to Live in the U.S.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO