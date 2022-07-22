ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vallejo, CA

Times-Herald manager named head of Vallejo Chamber of Commerce

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVALLEJO – Looking from within, the Vallejo Chamber of Commerce has tapped former board chair Shawna Gilroy as the organization’s new president/CEO, the chamber announced Thursday. Gilroy replaces James Cooper who left Vallejo after six years to take a similar position in the city of Pleasanton in...

Vallejo’s vice mayor seeking raise for council

VALLEJO – Vallejo Vice Mayor Rozzana Verder-Aliga will seek city council approval Tuesday for a future discussion about increasing the stipend for councilmembers and the mayor. All seven members earn an annual salary of $14,700, with the mayor receiving an additional $22,800 stipend, according to a 2022 city council...
VALLEJO, CA
vallejosun.com

Vallejo school board pauses charter revocation to work on ‘last chance agreement’

VALLEJO – The Vallejo school district and Griffin Technology Academies (GTA) have two months to work out a “last chance agreement” to keep the charter network open. The Vallejo school board approved a tolling agreement — or a negotiated deadline agreement — last Wednesday, which pauses the charter revocation process for the next 60 days. GTA’s board of directors approved the agreement Thursday.
VALLEJO, CA
SFGate

The Daily 07-26-22 Bay Area city residents kept awake by mysterious sound

The thrum of a mysterious bass tone kept Richmond residents up from late Saturday night into the early hours of Sunday morning, so much so that the city’s mayor announced his office would offer a $500 reward to whoever could identify the source of the sound.  Richmond Mayor Tom Butt announced on his online forum Sunday that hundreds of people from Richmond, San Pablo and El Sobrante took to Facebook and Nextdoor on Saturday to complain about an “incessant bass tone beat that kept them up all night.”  Butt says that after receiving tips from three different people, including one person who will be the recipient of the $500 reward, he’s “pretty much solved the whole issue.”  
RICHMOND, CA
Vallejo, CA
Pleasanton, CA
Vallejo, CA
Vallejo, CA
FOX40

Sacramento County flavored cigarettes ban starts Monday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A ban on the sale of flavored tobacco in Sacramento County went into effect Monday. The Sacramento Board of Supervisors voted to end the sale of the products on January 25 starting six months after the ordinance was officially adopted. The board’s ban encompasses any tobacco product that tastes or smells […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

Tenes: East San Jose is the gem of the city

I’ve got a bone to pick that SJ Today didn’t even consider East San Jose as one of the best neighborhoods in San Jose. First of all, we have all of the best parks in San Jose — Emma Prusch Farm, Overfelt Chinese Cultural Gardens, Lake Cunningham, just a little further up is Grant Ranch Park and the grand dame of them all Alum Rock Park, which just celebrated its 150th anniversary. Any hiker, biker, walker or stargazer will tell you these are some of the best nature spots in San Jose to visit.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

The Fish Market closes Santa Clara store after 4 decades: 'An unexpected development'

After a forced temporary closure, The Fish Market has permanently closed its Santa Clara restaurant location. The closure seems to have occurred in late June when The Fish Market first shared on Facebook that its South Bay outpost, at 3775 El Camino Real, was closing for good. Dwight Colton, president of The Fish Market, called the store closure “an unexpected development.”
CBS San Francisco

Plan for quarry near Gilroy draws Indigenous tribe's blowback

GILROY (KPIX) -- In southern Santa Clara County a battle is brewing over a plan to turn a Native American spiritual site into an open-pit sand and gravel mine.  On the map, an area just off Highway 101 south of Gilroy is called Sargent but the Native Americans who used to live there had a different name: Juristac. Now, just beyond the windswept hills by the highway, a land-holding company called Sargent Ranch Partners has proposed digging a sand and gravel quarry to supply base material for regional construction projects.  "As soon as we heard about that, our tribe spoke...
GILROY, CA
US News and World Report

The Best Affordable Places to Live on the West Coast

If the Pacific Coast is for you, consider these more affordable options. Can you live near the Pacific Ocean without spending all your money on housing? It’s tough but not impossible. Using data from the U.S. News Best Places to Live rankings, we isolated the 10 most affordable metro areas located on the West Coast out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S. We did so by comparing each place’s median household income to the median cost of living, factoring in median mortgage and rent payments, plus property taxes and utilities. Keep in mind that these places may be the most affordable options among West Coast metro areas that appear on our Best Places to Live list, but they’re not necessarily affordable compared with the rest of the U.S. If you’re looking for affordability above all, check out our list of the Best Affordable Places to Live in the U.S.
SACRAMENTO, CA
SFGate

Popular SF Bay Area state park closes campground for summer due to drought

A favorite San Francisco Bay Area spot for sleeping under towering redwood trees is temporarily shutting down its campground again this summer because of California's historic drought. Portola Redwoods State Park said Tuesday that its campground facilities with 55 sites and four group sites will be closing Aug. 5 and...
KCRA.com

'Endanger the public': Gov. Newsom pushes back after federal judge halts clearing of large homeless encampment

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom is voicing concern for public safety after a judge halted efforts to clear a Bay Area homeless encampment. On Friday, Judge William Orrick temporarily prohibited the California Department of Transportation from clearing a homeless encampment in Oakland, encouraging the large 200-person occupied encampment to stay in place until a "comprehensive resettlement plan" is put in place.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Elk Grove's 2nd In-N-Out Burger is on the way. But it's still a few more months out.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Despite news of a second location heading to Elk Grove, the lines for In-N-Out Burger along Bond Road still won't be changing for a while. The burger chain has been eyeing Elk Grove for a second location since at least late 2020. It's first location along Bond Road was opened nearly 24 years ago. The popular location is known to be busy and is also flanked by a Raising Cane's and Chick-fil-A.
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Elk Grove teacher to represent California in Mrs. America Pageant

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Elk Grove elementary teacher Karen Johnson was named Mrs. California and will head to the Mrs. America national pageant in Las Vegas.  Johnson teaches 2nd grade at Robert J. Fite Elementary School. According to the Elk Grove Unified School District, she has been teaching in the district for 25 years.  […]
ELK GROVE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Mark Zuckerberg's San Francisco home sells for $31M

SAN FRANCISCO - Mark Zuckerberg sold his San Francisco home for $31 million in a grant deed filed with the city on July 1. The off-market sale is the biggest residential deal in San Francisco so far this year, according to the Real Deal, San Francisco Real Estate News. The...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CNBC

Bye bye, San Francisco: The top 7 U.S. cities homebuyers are seeking to leave

From coast to coast, prospective homebuyers are on the hunt for affordability — even if it means leaving their city to find it. A record number of potential U.S. homebuyers are seeking to relocate, according to a report published last week by real estate brokerage firm Redfin. The report ranked the cities Redfin users appeared most likely to try to leave — San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York topped the list.
oaklandside.org

‘I don’t feel homeless here’: 2 Oakland tiny home communities face evictions

Two groups of people living in tiny-house communities in Oakland are pushing back against evictions by the same new owners who bought both abandoned properties in a county auction earlier this year. The Coyote Bush Collective on 15th Street at Peralta Street, and 37MLK on the corner of 37th Street...
pacificsandiego.com

Adam Lambert announces five-city ‘The Witch Hunt’ California concert tour

The Halloween-themed mini tour includes shows in San Diego, Los Angeles, Oakland, Rancho Mirage and Sacramento. Adam Lambert’s Halloween-themed “The Witch Hunt” concerts are moving beyond Nevada. A week after announcing his three late-October shows at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, the San Diego-bred vocal...
SAN DIEGO, CA

