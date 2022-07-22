ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

VDH: Novavax COVID vaccine set to be available for adults in mid-August

By Colleen Guerry
WFXR
WFXR
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WtaZg_0gpDWKIB00

(WFXR) — Since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved the two-dose Novavax COVID-19 vaccine for those age 18 and older on Tuesday, Virginians now have a fourth vaccine option for protecting themselves from the coronavirus.

According to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) , the Novavax vaccine is not available at this time as a booster or a third dose for individuals who are immunocompromised.

FDA authorizes Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine

However, the federal government has bought 3.2 million doses of the two-dose Novavax vaccine to distribute to American states and territories. In Virginia, health officials say they will receive 20,800 doses, which they expect will be available by the middle of August.

In January 2022, the company submitted data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for consideration in its Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) application process. In Phase 3 trials, the vaccine was 90% effective against lab-confirmed, symptomatic infection and 100% effective against moderate and severe disease. Though not tested when the Omicron variant was circulating, the company said the vaccine could generate an immune system response to it, but scientists are still studying that data.

The Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine is designed and manufactured differently than the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. The Novavax vaccine contains a very small amount of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, which elicits an immune response, in combination with an adjuvant, which boosts the immune system response to the vaccine. FDA-approved protein-based vaccines have been used widely for decades; examples of more recently approved vaccines that contain a purified protein combined with an adjuvant include vaccines to prevent hepatitis B and whooping cough (pertussis). The Novavax COVID-19 vaccine offers an option to individuals who may have an allergic reaction to mRNA vaccines or who have a personal preference for receiving a vaccine other than one based on the mRNA technology.

Side effects include those seen with other COVID-19 vaccines in use in the United States today: injection site tenderness, fatigue, headaches and muscle pain.

Statement released on July 22, 2022 by the Virginia Department of Health
CDC endorses more traditional Novavax COVID shot for adults

“The CDC estimates that between 26 million and 37 million adults haven’t gotten a single dose of any COVID-19 vaccine. If you’re in that group and have been waiting for a vaccine based on a different technology than those available now, we urge you to consider the two-dose Novavax COVID-19 vaccine,” said Virginia’s State Vaccination Coordinator Christy Gray, who is also the director of the VDH’s Division of Immunization. “Novavax is safe and effective and uses technology commonly used for decades in vaccines such as those against hepatitis B and whooping cough (pertussis). VDH will be making it available to Virginians as soon as we are able to obtain it from the federal government, which should be the middle of next month.”

Health officials remind Virginians that people who do not get vaccinated or receive a booster are still at the highest risk of severe illness and hospitalization due to the coronavirus.

The VDH says you can find free COVID-19 vaccination opportunities for anyone 6 months and older by visiting vaccinate.virginia.gov or calling 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

Comments / 0

Related
WFXR

Teen arrested after man injured in Sunday shooting in Danville

UPDATE 12:35 p.m. (7/19/22): On Tuesday morning, police took a teenager into custody for multiple charges in connection with Sunday evening’s shooting near a Danville convenience store that sent a man to the hospital. On Tuesday, July 19, the Danville Police Department says officers arrested 19-year-old Jahsun Le’Andre Townes of Danville for aggravated malicious wounding, […]
WFXR

Beware of tiny turkeys across Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Time to talk a little turkey, with little being the operative term. This is the time of year baby turkeys, known as ‘poults,’ hatch. They can often be seen with their mothers near nesting areas in wooded or grassy regions. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is urging people to be […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Local
Virginia Vaccines
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
WFXR

Woman robbed, stabbed in Pittsylvania Co. home

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A woman was hospitalized on Saturday night after a home invader reportedly assaulted her in a Pittsylvania County home. The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office tells WFXR News that at approximately 10:13 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, a medical alert company reported a burglary and assault in the Pickaway Road area. […]
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#General Health#Virginians#American
WFXR

VSP: Phone scam circulating around Commonwealth

(WFXR) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) is warning people about a phone scam that is circulating around the Commonwealth. According to police, the scammer calls saying they are Detective Keith McCoy from VSP and demanding money. This person likes to target sex offenders, officials tell WFXR News. Police want to let residents know that […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Danville Police looking for 2 men following bank robbery

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department is asking for the community’s help tracking down two men accused of robbing a bank late Monday afternoon. The department says the robbery happened at approximately 5 p.m. on Monday, July 25 at the American National Bank & Trust in the 1400 block of South Boston Road. […]
DANVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WFXR

Missing autistic boy from Roanoke found safe, officials say

UPDATE 6:43 p.m.: An autistic boy who went missing from his Roanoke home overnight was found safe on Tuesday following a search involving dozens of people from the Roanoke Police Department’s local, state, and federal partners. Roanoke Police Capt. Andrew Pulley says 13-year-old Bobby Marshall Curry took off the tracking bracelet that he was given […]
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

One injured, one dead after separate shootings in Henry Co.

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate shootings that left one man fighting for his life and another man dead over the weekend. According to the sheriff’s office, a 911 call came in at approximately 7:52 p.m. on Friday, July 15...
WFXR

Help arrives in various forms for Buchanan Co. flood victims

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL/WFXR) — Less than a week after floods decimated parts of Buchanan County, southwest Virginia businesses, nonprofits, and law enforcement agencies have turned out to help the people who lost everything. Early damage assessments conducted by the Virginia Department of Emergency Management estimate that 30 homes were destroyed by the flooding, with […]
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Keeping furry friends from overheating during the ‘dog days’ of summer

(WFXR) — If the hot weather rolling through southwest and central Virginia this week is making you lose your cool, imagine how much worse it would be if you were wearing a fur coat 24/7. WFXR News’ Colleen Guerry spoke with Dr. Mark Freeman, a veterinarian and clinical assistant professor of community practice at the […]
WFXR

WFXR

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFXR News is the Fox Affiliate in Roanoke, VA and brings you the latest news, weather and sports across Southwest and Central Virginia.

 https://wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy