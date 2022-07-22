ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Timothy Olyphant's Justified: City Primeval Shut Down Production After Gunfight Crashed Into The Set

By Nick Venable
 5 days ago
(Image credit: Hulu)

Justified fans celebrated the news when FX announced Timothy Olyphant's Raylan Givens would be making his long-gestating return for a new mission of sorts with the limited continuation series Justified: City Primeval. The new project is currently in production, but filming was temporarily shut down after a potentially dangerous situation involving a vehicular gunfight.

On the night of Wednesday, July 20, it's reported that the occupants of two vehicles were engaged in a gunfight, with both cars smashing through the barricades surrounding the show’s set, which is located near Douglass Park in Chicago. According to Deadline, cast and crew members took cover and dove to the ground as the incident was happening, and it was noted that Timothy Olyphant was there at the time.

Shell casings were found on the set later, but luckily no one suffered any injuries. It wasn’t clear what happened to the drivers/shooters within the vehicles, and the report made no mention of the capacity in which authorities were involved.

Justified: City Primeval shut things down on on the set throughout Thursday, and it’s reported that production is planning to resume on Monday, July 25. It would appear that nothing too devastating happened to the set itself as a result of the crash, though it is obviously possible. One can expect that there may be slightly more security around that part of the set.

The Emmy-nominated Timothy Olyphant took on the role of U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens for six highly acclaimed seasons on Justified, often at the opposing end of the spectrum from the always fabulous Walton Goggins as Boyd Crowder. Unfortunately, while it's possible the character could make some kind of a cameo from jail (barring a sudden release from the big house), Goggins is not part of the City Primeval cast list, so it doesn't look like Boyd will be gracing our television speakers with his flowery Alabama oratory skills.

Without a confirmed release window just yet, Justified: City Primeval will debut on FX at some point in either late 2022 or early 2023, and will also be available to stream with a Hulu subscription. Head to our TV premiere schedule to see what other new and returning shows are on the way.

Nick is a Cajun Country native, and is often asked why he doesn't sound like that's the case. His love for his wife and daughters is almost equaled by his love of gasp-for-breath laughter and gasp-for-breath horror. A lifetime spent in the vicinity of a television screen led to his current dream job, as well as his knowledge of too many TV themes and ad jingles.

Comments / 16

sasha
4d ago

Chicago enough said! Georgia has some great locations outside of Atlanta (don’t film there at night it’s not safe) your welcome here.

Reply
7
dave
5d ago

Can’t have a reboot without Boyd crowder!

Reply
17
Valerie Turner
4d ago

omg they have to have Boyd or its not a good show

Reply
9
 

