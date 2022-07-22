Woman Sues Man For $10,000 For Standing Her Up On A Date
A Michigan man was shocked when he learned he was being sued for $10,000 because he didn't show up for a date with a woman in 2020. QaShontae Short filed a lawsuit against Richard Jordan, claiming she suffered from emotional distress after he stood her up. She said it was even...
A transgender inmate was transferred to another corrections facility by authorities in New Jersey after two female inmates became pregnant at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women, according to the Department of Corrections, NJ.com, reports. Demi Minor, 27, was relocated to the Garden State Youth Correctional Facility in June...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tony Dow, who as Wally Cleaver on the sitcom “Leave It to Beaver” helped create the popular and lasting image of the American teenager of the 1950s and 60s, died Wednesday. He was 77. Frank Bilotta, who represented Dow in his work as a sculptor, confirmed his death in an email to The Associated Press. No cause was given, but Dow had been in hospice care and announced in May that he had been diagnosed with prostate and gall bladder cancer. “Although this is a very sad day, I have comfort and peace that he is in a better place,” Dow’s son Christopher said in a post on his father’s official Facebook page. “He was the best Dad anyone could ask for. He was my coach, my mentor, my voice of reason, my best friend, my best man in my wedding, and my hero.”
