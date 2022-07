AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Blaine Opatken of Austintown, let go of his suffering on July 24, 2022, surrounded by his family, after a nine month struggle with cancer. He was 62 years old, the youngest (and cutest) of the five kids of William and Gloria Opatken. Born in...

AUSTINTOWN, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO