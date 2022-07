There are many ways to go about your golf at Silvies Valley Ranch, a 140,000-acre ranch and eco-resort in eastern Oregon. The property’s centerpiece is an 18-hole course designed by Dan Hixson that swoops up, down and around one edge of the valley. Its routing is reversible, which means just that. You can play it once, and then play it again in the other direction.

