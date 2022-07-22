ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beachwood, OH

Nowak, Rapid Thigh Movement place in Step It Up competition

Cleveland Jewish News
 5 days ago

Kimberly Nowak of the Beachwood City Schools was an individual winner at Health...

www.clevelandjewishnews.com

Cleveland Jewish News

Kimpton Schofield renovates floor into long-term stay suites

Kimpton Schofield, a downtown Cleveland boutique brand hotel, recently renovated the eighth floor to include seven suites that accommodate long-term stay, according to a news release. The pet-friendly suites include one to two bedrooms, a full kitchen, a washer and dryer, one to two bathrooms, a walk-in shower, a record...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Nestle Stouffer’s celebrates 100 years – 50-plus in Solon

A staple in many a household’s freezer, Stouffer’s has been serving up meals for years – 100 to be exact. Stouffer Corp., founded by Abraham Stouffer in 1922, is celebrating its centennial anniversary. It was originally established in downtown Cleveland, then moved to the city of Solon in 1968, where it continues to operate today.
SOLON, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Mayers retiring as Fairmount Temple early childhood center director

Jane Mayers, director of the early childhood center at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood for the last seven years, is retiring. She has been with the program for 22 years, teaching there for 10 years, then worked 13 years at a Beachwood preschool before returning to Fairmount Temple’s preschool in 2011.
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Gates Mills – little village with big heart

For over 180 years, residents have found Gates Mills to be one of the most desirable, family-friendly communities in Northeast Ohio. Our unique blend of Western Reserve architecture, civic engagement and convenient location make us a premier destination. The village’s array of civic organizations provides opportunities for residents to contribute while making lifelong friends.
GATES MILLS, OH
Beachwood, OH
Ohio Lifestyle
Beachwood, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Mayland Commons adds life to old shopping plaza

The redevelopment of the old Mayland Shopping Center – which will be called the Mayland Commons on Mayfield Road in Mayfield Heights – is underway with two food service chains, a gas station under construction and hopes for more businesses to join the complex. Mayland Commons Owner Larry...
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Silver, Kleinman receive Fairmount Temple President’s Award

Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple board president Todd Silverman presented the 2022 President’s Award to Eric Silver of Beachwood and Michael Kleinman of Lyndhurst at the temple’s annual meeting May 15. They were honored for their long-standing dedication to voluntarily serving on the Mayfield Cemetery board for over a...
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Orange resident seeks to put ease back in gift giving

Following a death in her family, Meredith Goldstein left her job of 16 years at Mulholland & Sachs in 2021. Realizing that she was soon to be an empty nester as her children grew up and moved on with their lives, Goldstein was set to have a lot of time on her hands. She didn’t want to return to the grueling retail grind, but wanted to still use the skills she gained working in retail and as a product buyer, she told the Cleveland Jewish News. Meeting her desires right in the middle, she launched Goldylocks Gifts at the end of February, which is operated out of her home in Orange. Through her business, she helps people select and buy personal, hostess, holiday, bridal shower, anniversary, wedding, birthday and other gifts, especially for those who want a thoughtful gift, but don’t have the time to do so.
ORANGE, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Chagall for Children at Maltz Museum runs through Aug. 28

With a month remaining for young families to visit the interactive Chagall for Children exhibit at the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage in Beachwood, children can enjoy hands-on fun as they learn about the work of the 20th-century artist. The exhibit is designed to engage children ages 2 to 12...
BEACHWOOD, OH
Katie Ball
Cleveland Jewish News

Strang named Shaker Schools foundation president

Shaker Schools Foundation recently named retired attorney, and former Shaker Schools teacher and coach Carter Strang as its next board president, effective July 1. The first foundation in Ohio to support a public school system, Shaker Schools Foundation launched in 1981. It helps with projects beyond the district’s budget, as well as enriching and expanding opportunities for students in the Shaker Heights Schools district. Since its start, the foundation has raised and distributed over $10 million in support of Shaker schools, according to the Shaker Schools Foundation website.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Kerwell opens at Promenade at Crocker Park

Kerwell, a premium CBD & wellness house, opened at the Promenade of Crocker Park with a ribbon-cutting ceremony July 21. Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, an open house from 5 to 8 p.m. The store offers products from tincture, gummy, and topical or soft gel. Kerwell was founded in 2019 by...
WESTLAKE, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Ivy Berlin

Ivy Berlin will become a bat mitzvah Saturday morning, July 30, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Ivy is the daughter of Melissa and Grant Berlin of Pepper Pike, and the sister of Spencer, Lindsay and Griffin. She is the granddaughter of Richard and Sandra Lefkowitz, and Marcia Berlin and the late Murray Berlin. Ivy attends Brady Middle School. She enjoys tennis, swimming, skiing, running, drawing and hanging out with friends.
PEPPER PIKE, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Griffin Berlin

Griffin Berlin will become a bar mitzvah Saturday morning, July 30, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Griffin is the son of Melissa and Grant Berlin of Pepper Pike, and the brother of Spencer, Lindsay and Ivy. He is the grandson of Richard and Sandra Lefkowitz, and Marcia Berlin and the late Murray Berlin. Griffin attends Brady Middle School. He enjoys tennis, skiing, riding bikes, playing chess, reading and hanging out with friends.
PEPPER PIKE, OH
#Thigh#In Step#Rapid Thigh Movement#Health Action Council
Cleveland Jewish News

Belle Oaks Marketplace demolition slated for end of year

Demolition of the former Richmond Town Square and Richmond Mall in Richmond Heights is projected to start by the end of the year to make way for the Belle Oaks Marketplace, according to Belle Oaks Marketplace communications manager Jeremy Kumin. The development is at Richmond and Wilson Mills roads. “The...
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Mintz, Linda

Linda Mintz (nee Nash), born in Milwaukee on March 22, 1942, passed away on July 25, 2022, surrounded by family in Cleveland. Daughter of the late Clara and Ed Nash; beloved wife of Jerry Mintz; dearest mother of Howard (Lisa) Mintz of Coconut Creek Fla., and Craig (Becky Green) Mintz of Gaithersburg, Md.; cherished grandmother of Daryen, Cameron, Alex and Arin Mintz and Zachary Green.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Woodmere Village, Eton Chagrin Boulevard to host National Night Out Aug. 2

Eton Chagrin Boulevard will host and Woodmere Village Safety Services will participate in the 39th annual National Night Out from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 2 at 28867 Chagrin Blvd. in Woodmere. The child-friendly event, which is meant to heighten community awareness about criminal activity and illegal drug prevention, will...
WOODMERE, OH
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Cleveland Jewish News

Gates Mills residents hear survey results

Gates Mills is looking to maintain what makes the village a great place to live while making improvements and enhancements to attract new residents in comprehensive 10-year plan. Contracting with CT Consultants to develop a plan for the village, Gates Mills’ advisory committee, made up of about 27 resident, and...
GATES MILLS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Byron Krantz: Sept. 26, 1935 - July 14, 2022

For those who knew him, Byron Krantz was a man to emulate with a strong work ethic, notably as one of the founders at KJK law firm, and a strong belief in social justice causes and the concept of tikkun olam. Krantz died at 86 years old on July 14, 2022.
CLEVELAND, OH

