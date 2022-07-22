Nowak, Rapid Thigh Movement place in Step It Up competition

Following a death in her family, Meredith Goldstein left her job of 16 years at Mulholland & Sachs in 2021. Realizing that she was soon to be an empty nester as her children grew up and moved on with their lives, Goldstein was set to have a lot of time on her hands. She didn’t want to return to the grueling retail grind, but wanted to still use the skills she gained working in retail and as a product buyer, she told the Cleveland Jewish News. Meeting her desires right in the middle, she launched Goldylocks Gifts at the end of February, which is operated out of her home in Orange. Through her business, she helps people select and buy personal, hostess, holiday, bridal shower, anniversary, wedding, birthday and other gifts, especially for those who want a thoughtful gift, but don’t have the time to do so.

