JAY-Z Gives DJ Khaled's 'God Did' Album His Stamp Of Approval

After releasing a teaser video announcement over the weekend for her new single "Hot Shit," due July 1, Cardi B revealed that the song will include features from Kanye West and Lil Durk.
The rapper shared the news by posting the single’s cover art, which displays all three of the artists’ names, on her social media platforms. The golden-toned cover photo features Cardi sprawled on the back seat of a car, sporting a short bob and metallic accessories.
