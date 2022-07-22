Hæckels Announce Fresh-Faced ‘2.0’ London Store Revamp

It’s late afternoon on the East Coast when fashion designer Raeana Anaïs calls via Zoom from her creative studio. The Brooklyn native sports shoulder-grazing hoops paired with a jumpsuit from her collection. She has cascading curls, dewy skin, and her signature red lip. “I love the idea of putting art on,” she says of the Études x Henry Taylor shirt she’s wearing, an idea that permeates her work and her personal aesthetic. Raeana, or “Rae” as she’s known among friends, is a creative and a student of nuance. This is most evident in her approach to fashion where she uses lighting, color, and texture to convey not just a mood, but an attitude — tenue. The foundation of her approach to style has its roots in beauty and the lessons in maquillage, which she learned growing up and watching the matriarchs of her family. Most notably, they taught her the art and transformative power of the red lip.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO