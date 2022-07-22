Women's Euros 2022 Quarter-Final: Sweden v Belgium| How To Watch| Catch Chelsea Star

Sweden face off Belgium in the third quarter-final of this year's UEFA Women's Euro, with the victor set to take on England in the penultimate round.

Europe's top ranked side has a flawless head-to-head history against the Red Devils, and are heading into the match with zero losses in the group stage, but their opponents have got further than they ever have before and won't be deterred now.

Chelsea's Eriksson in action versus Portugal. IMAGO / Sportimage

Chelsea's Magdalena Eriksson has been dominant in defence for Sweden, with her team conceding only two goals, one of which coming in the draw against the current European champions, the Netherlands.

Blues goalkeeper Zecira Musovic has yet to make an appearance for the Swedes, despite an impressive end to the season in the Women's Super League, due to strong competition from Atletico Madrid's Hedvig Lindahl who has started every game.

Both players will be hopeful for a reunion with fellow West London representatives in the England squad, with a win taking them to the semi-finals versus the hosts next week.

Musovic and Eriksson preparing for training. IMAGO / Bildbyran

Whilst a 5-0 demolition propelled the favourites into this fixture, Belgium got through by leaving everything on the pitch in their 1-0 triumph over Italy, and will be heading into the tie with a sense of purpose but with only three goals scored all tournament, it's going to be a real challenge.

How to watch:

The match will be broadcast live in the UK on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer on Friday the 22nd of July, with coverage starting from 7:30pm BST and kickoff at Leigh Sports Stadium in Wigan set for 8:00pm.

International viewers can find their stream from the UEFA Euros website .

