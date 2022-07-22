ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As Biden addresses climate change, KY lags behind US states on the issue. Here’s why

By Meredith Howard
Lexington Herald-Leader
 5 days ago
A boat weaves through partially submerged cars and trailer in city of Beattyville following heavy rains which caused the Kentucky River to flood, Tuesday, March 3, 2021. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

As residents across the country face heat waves and some areas, including Kentucky, see droughts, President Joe Biden announced executive action designed to combat climate change Wednesday.

The president did not declare a formal climate emergency, but introduced three primary initiatives aiming to “protect communities from extreme heat and climate impacts,” lower cooling costs and create offshore energy jobs.

While many people who are concerned about the climate have urged more widespread federal action to protect the environment, some states have fared better in green policies than others.

A recent ranking from Wise Voter, a website founded in 2020 focusing on voter education, put Kentucky in 41st place in the U.S. for metrics aiming to combat climate change.

The June 20 report, Best & Worst States for Climate Change, evaluated the 50 states on five main categories and 43 metrics. The five broad categories were carbon emissions, green technology adoption, landfill usage, recycling and green policies.

The ranking put the commonwealth in 43rd place for green tech adoption, 40th in landfill usage, 41st in recycling and 37th for green policies. Kentucky secured a 25th place spot for carbon emissions.

While Kentucky overall performed worse than most of the nation, there was one category in which it received the best score out of every state: most reduction in individual CO2 emissions.

Kentucky’s metric for reduction in individual emissions was 28 times higher than the last place state’s for that category, which was Idaho.

There were some areas where Kentucky fell closer to the middle of the pack, such as clean car standards (27 out of the 50 states), clean energy policies (29), food waste (26) and landfill availability (28).

The commonwealth’s overall score was 39.66 on a 100-point scale. The highest ranking state was given a score of 68.75.

How did other states perform?

Here’s the full ranking of Best & Worst States for Climate Change, from Wise Voter:

California

Maine

New York

Vermont

Massachusetts

Maryland

Connecticut

New Jersey

Oregon

Washington

Minnesota

New Hampshire

North Carolina

Delaware

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Virginia

Hawaii

Wisconsin

Michigan

Colorado

Iowa

South Dakota

Georgia

Florida

Utah

South Carolina

Nevada

Texas

Missouri

Indiana

Oklahoma

Ohio

Arizona

New Mexico

North Dakota

Kansas

Illinois

Montana

Kentucky

Arkansas

Alabama

Idaho

Wyoming

Nebraska

West Virginia

Mississippi

Alaska

Louisiana

According to Wise Voter, the ranking used data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, U.S. Department of Energy, U.S. Census Bureau and other organizations.

Do you have a question about the environment or climate change in Kentucky for our service journalism team? We’d like to hear from you. Fill out our Know Your Kentucky form or email ask@herald-leader.com.

Comments / 3

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

