Crash near Moss Creek backed up traffic on Hilton Head bridge Friday afternoon

A wreck on U.S. 278 at Moss Creek Village just before 1 p.m. Friday backed up traffic leaving Hilton Head Island.

Traffic was beginning to normalize about 2 p.m., according to Google Maps.

The right westbound lane was blocked, and emergency responders were sent to the scene, according to a news release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash involved two vehicles, and there were no injuries reported, according to Maj. Bob Bromage with Sheriff’s Office.

The wreck is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

No information about the types of vehicles involved was immediately available.