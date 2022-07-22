ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drought conditions continue in northcentral Pa.

By NCPA Staff
 5 days ago

Northcentral Pa. — What will be the hottest day over the next few days? Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Heat indices will approach 100 for many places in central Pa. Sunday afternoon.Drought conditions continue even after some beneficial rain hit isolated areas over this last week as a result of thunderstorms."However, as expected, the drought conditions have worsened across Pennsylvania and Moderate Drought conditions have been add to the map below," wrote Storm Chaser Eli Roberts on his Facebook page .The Yellow shaded areas are Abnormally Dry. A large area of northern and central Pa. have been added to this map, as well as eastern parts of the state are now included.

"The Tan shaded areas are Moderate Drought and are now nearly covering all of Potter and Tioga Counties, as well as Southwestern Lycoming, Eastern Clinton, Eastern Centre, and South into Union and Snyder Counties," Roberts wrote.

A prolonged period of rain can provide the relief needed, but for now, draught conditions are expected to worsen.For the next 6-10 days, temperatures are expected to be above normal. However, precipitation is also expected to be above normal, so "fingers crossed we can get some beneficial rains!" Roberts said.

Staying safe during prolonged excessive heatIt might seem like common knowledge, but the following safety tips and recommendations are worth sharing as a reminder.Outdoor activitiesSlow down. Reduce, eliminate or reschedule strenuous activities until the coolest time of the day. Those particularly vulnerable to heat such as children, infants, older adults (especially those who have preexisting diseases, take certain medications, living alone or with limited mobility), those with chronic medical conditions, and pregnant women should stay in the coolest available place, not necessarily indoors.Dress for summer. Wear lightweight, loose fitting, light-colored clothing to reflect heat and sunlight.Minimize direct exposure to the sun. Sunburn reduces your body's ability to dissipate heat.Eating and drinkingEat light, cool, easy-to-digest foods such as fruit or salads. If you pack food, put it in a cooler or carry an ice pack. Don't leave it sitting in the sun. Meats and dairy products can spoil quickly in hot weather.Drink plenty of water (not very cold), non-alcoholic and decaffeinated fluids, even if you don't feel thirsty. If you are on a fluid-restrictive diet or have a problem with fluid retention, consult a physician before increasing consumption of fluids. Do not take salt tablets unless specified by a physician.Cooling downUse air conditioners or spend time in air-conditioned locations such as malls and libraries.Use portable electric fans to exhaust hot air from rooms or draw in cooler air.Do not direct the flow of portable electric fans toward yourself when room temperature is hotter than 90°F. The dry blowing air will dehydrate you faster, endangering your health.Take a cool bath or shower.Check on othersCheck on older, sick, or frail people who may need help responding to the heat. Each year, dozens of children and untold numbers of pets left in parked vehicles die from hyperthermia. Keep your children, disabled adults, and pets safe during tumultuous heat waves.Don't leave valuable electronic equipment, such as cell phones and gps units, sitting in hot cars.Make sure rooms are well vented if you are using volatile chemicals.For more heat health tips, go to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

