WETM 18 News

Brothers convicted for 2020 West Elmira home invasion; holding elderly residents at gunpoint

By Carl Aldinger
 5 days ago

Note: An earlier version of this post included outdated photos. The current images from the images from the Sheriff’s Office have been added.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two Rochester men have been convicted of 2020 West Elmira home invasion, in which they held elderly residents at gunpoint and tied up three home healthcare aides, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Bryan Warr, 62, and Benny Warr, 61, were convicted in court on July 22, 2022 for the November 2020 home invasion. According to Chemung County DA Weeden Wetmore, the Rochester brothers entered a house in the 400 block of Hillbrook Road in West Elmira on November 18, 2020 and used zip ties and duct tape to tie up three health aides. The aides were tending patients in the 90s.

Three people charged after elderly residents held at gunpoint in Elmira home invasion

The DA’s release said that evidence in the trial linked the duct tape used in the burglary to a Home Depot in Irondequoit, saying it was purchased by Benny Warr two and half hours before witnesses placed the brothers in Elmira. Their nephew was also in Elmira, tracked by a GPS ankle monitor, the release said.

DNA from a knife at the scene also matched Bryan Warr’s DNA, and one of the victims described an intruder with characteristics that matched Bryan Warr’s physical condition.

The brothers were each convicted for 1st-degree Burglary, 1st-degree Robbery, and three counts each of Petit Larceny.

Elmira home invasion: Court documents detail November home invasion

According to the original indictments against the brothers and a Myrone Warr in June 2021, the men stole two iPhones and two rings that belonged to the women in the home.

DA Wetmore’s office said that the Warr’s have extensive criminal histories. Bryan Warr has over 50 misdemeanor and felony convictions for Burglary, Grand Larceny, and other thefts. Benny Warr has four convictions for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property and nine other misdemeanor convictions.

The brothers face a potential maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.

Myrone Warr was found not guilty of the same charges in June 2022, according to the DA’s office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

