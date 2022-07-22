ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maquoketa, IA

Police: Gunman kills 3 at Iowa state park; shooter also dead

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RVPMj_0gpDSkBn00
Iowa State Park Shooting Emergency personnel block an entrance to the Maquoketa Caves State Park as investigate a shooting that left several people dead, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Maquoketa, Iowa. The campground was evacuated in the wake of the shooting. (Nikos Frazier/Quad City Times via AP) (Nikos Frazier)

MAQUOKETA, Iowa — (AP) — Three people were killed in a shooting at a state park in eastern Iowa Friday morning and the suspected gunman is also dead, police said.

Police responded to reports of the shooting at the the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground before 6:30 a.m., Mike Krapfl, special agent in charge of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, said in a statement.

Krapfl said officers responding to reports of shooting found three people dead at the scene, but he did not specify how they died and has not released their identities.

He said officers searching the campground later found the body of a Nebraska man who had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities identified him as 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin.

The campground was evacuated in the wake of the shooting. A children's summer camp on site called Camp Shalom said in a Facebook post that parents had been notified and that it had established a pick-up site for campers.

Camp Shalom officials said they have accounted for all campers.

Krapfl said the park remains closed but that there is no longer a threat to the public.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHO 13

Fundraiser for child who survived deadly Iowa state park shooting

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Family and friends are leaning on eachother to support a nine-year-old Iowa boy who survived a deadly shooting that killed both of his parents and younger sister on Friday at Maquoketa State Park. Three campers were killed and another camper took his own life at Maquoketa State Park in eastern Iowa, […]
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KCRG.com

Motorcycle rider killed in northeast Iowa crash

Show You Care: Two Iowa City women hope to help alcoholics with new facility. KCRG-TV9's Brian Tabick spoke to the women about what they still need to make this dream a reality, in tonight's Show You Care Spotlight. Local Hy-Vees raising money for Univ. of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.
IOWA CITY, IA
KIMT

Victims killed in Iowa State Park are identified

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says the three victims of the triple-homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park have been identified as:. Additionally, the State Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy on suspect Anthony Orlando Sherwin, 23. Three family members were shot to death while camping in a state park...
KCJJ

Des Moines woman arrested on drug charges after I-80 crash near Coralville

Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a central Iowa woman on drug charges after she allegedly crashed her car on Interstate 80 near Coralville. Dispatchers first received calls of a reckless driver heading eastbound near the Tiffin exit just after 1:15 Saturday morning. Moments later, the 2019 Nissan Sentra was reported as hitting a concrete median just east of the I-380 interchange.
CORALVILLE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Maquoketa, IA
Maquoketa, IA
Crime & Safety
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa DNR continuing search for 11-year old girl who drowned in Cedar River

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is continuing the search for a girl who drowned in the Cedar River at Palisades-Kepler State Park. 11-year old Zyah Thomas went under the water on Wednesday, July 13th and authorities started their search that afternoon....
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
69K+
Followers
122K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy