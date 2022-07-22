ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Reds rumored interested in trading for Yankees' Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza is a bit befuddling

By Drew Koch
 5 days ago

This one is a bit puzzling to me. Obviously Luis Castillo is a popular name among opposing GMs as the trade deadline approaches, but some of the names being discussed just don't make much sense. The New York Yankees have long been rumored to be interested in trading for...

NBC Sports

The six Red Sox players most likely to be traded at deadline

Is this the last week we'll see this Boston Red Sox core intact?. The Red Sox are 5-15 this month and in the midst of a five-game losing streak. They've been outscored 67-13 in that span and suddenly, after an encouraging June, look poised to sell at the trade deadline rather than load up for another postseason run.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Did Juan Soto already predict trade to this MLB team?

Nationals star Juan Soto left behind his Home Run Derby trophy and chain in the Dodgers Stadium clubhouse, prompting some to speculate over a trade to LA. Juan Soto is the hottest name on the trade block as the MLB trade deadline approaches and the Dodgers may be one of the teams capable of going out and getting him.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Golf Digest

This Yankees dad losing his mind at Joey Gallo pinch hitting against Edwin Diaz might be the most Yankees moment ever

On Tuesday night, the New York Mets drew first blood in the much-anticipated 2022 edition of the Subway Series. It was the first time since interleague play began in 1997 that both teams came into the showdown leading their respective divisions, and the vibes at a sold-out Citi Field were decidedly lit as the Yankees jumped all over Taijuan Walker in the top of the first thanks to back-to-back home runs from Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo.
MLB
Person
Anthony Volpe
Person
Matt Mclain
FanNation Fastball

TRADE: Boston Red Sox And Milwaukee Brewers Make A Deal

On Monday, the Boston Red Sox and Milwaukee Brewers made a trade. Brewers Player Development: "Minor league roster moves: OF Jackson Chourio Wisconsin (A+), will be active tomorrow (6/26) OF Abraham Almonte traded to Boston for cash considerations RHP Luis Contreras Biloxi (AA) RHP JT Hintzen has been released INF Jean Carmona has been released"
MILWAUKEE, WI
FanSided

Red Sox: Most likely player to be moved if Boston sells, and where he could go

The Red Sox could end up being sellers at the MLB Trade Deadline and, if that happens, one player is most likely to be traded and a destination is obvious. It’s been a tumultuous month of July for the Boston Red Sox. On the heels of a torrid June that saw them surge firmly into the AL Wild Card race, they’ve just as quickly fallen out of it, most recently getting embarrassed at home by getting swept at Fenway by the Blue Jays. And with the MLB Trade Deadline looming, that could turn the tides for Boston.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joey Lancellotti signs with New York Mets

Another Diamond Heel has found a spot in Major League Baseball, with the New York Mets signing right-handed pitcher Joey Lancellotti. The 24-year-old played four seasons with the UNC baseball program, shifting gears to the independent market this past year as a member of the Missoula PaddleHeads. During his UNC tenure, Lancellotti appeared in 63 games in Carolina blue, including a shortened 2021 season after sustaining an injury that resulted in Tommy John surgery. In those 63 games for the Heels, Lancellotti pitched in 126 innings for an ERA of 3.14, five saves, and a 12-10 win/loss record. After Tommy John surgery, the right-handed pitcher made a return to the mound with the PaddleHeads in the Pioneer league. In his short stint he appeared in just two games, tossing three strikeouts with zero hits in two innings. Lancellotti’s story is another great comeback story of Tar Heels finding themselves in professional sports. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.  
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FanSided

Astros rumors: Houston surprisingly willing to sell at this position

The Houston Astros are reportedly interested in moving on from this position, despite that they are in contention for a postseason berth. The MLB trade deadline is on Aug. 2, which gives teams in reach of a postseason berth a chance to strengthen their rosters. The Houston Astros qualify as one of those teams, as they exited the All-Star break defeating the New York Yankees in a doubleheader to climb up the American League standings. But, according to a recent report, the Astros are actually open to selling at one position.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Potential Blue Jays trade target could be off the table thanks to vaccination status

Potential Blue Jays trade target Andrew Chafin may not be a viable choice with news breaking of his COVID-19 vaccination status. Andrew Chafin, affectionately known as ‘The Sheriff’ thanks to his glorious mustache, may not be heading north of the border to become Toronto’s newest mountie after all, as reports are beginning to circulate that he is not vaccinated against COVID.
MLB
FanSided

Juan Soto rumors: Mike Rizzo’s latest comment throws a wrench in trade market

Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo reveals that the team is not looking to throw big contracts into a Juan Soto trade. The Washington Nationals have reached the point where they are actually considering trading star outfielder Juan Soto after he turned down a 15-year, $440 million contract. There have been reports of teams linked to Soto and there has been countless speculation about how a trade can transpire. One of the big things heard in reports is interested teams taking on bad contracts on the Nationals to lessen the value the trade package for Soto.
WASHINGTON, DC
