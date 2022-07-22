ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Man arrested in connection with 2012 fatal hit-and-run cold case

By John Oliva, Corpus Christi Caller Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ceBXS_0gpDRqH800

A man was arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run cold case from 2012, the Corpus Christi Police Department announced Friday.

On July 12, the Traffic Section Unit — responsible for motor vehicle crash investigations, traffic enforcement, DWI enforcement, traffic control and police rotation wreckers — received information on a possible suspect in a hit-and-run crash in early 2012.

Detectives conducted additional interviews and presented the information to the Nueces County District Attorney's Office to secure an arrest warrant for 45-year-old Michael Atkinson.

Atkinson was served the warrant for accident causing death or bodily injury with a $250,000 bond. He was already incarcerated at the Nueces County Jail on unrelated charges, Senior Officer Travis Pace said.

In 2012, Corpus Christi police officers responded to a major crash at the 7500 block of McArdle Road and located 24-year-old Kimberly Encinia on the side of the roadway suffering from severe injuries. Encinia later died of her injuries at a local hospital.

Police said detectives with the Traffic Section Follow-Up responded to the scene to take over the investigation from the first responding patrol officers, but over several months the detectives were unable to identify of the suspect, and the case went cold.

"They didn't have any leads or anything to follow up on," Pace said. "That's typically how cases will go cold. They exhausted all their resources at the time and didn't have anything else to pursue to pinpoint an individual."

Pace said that because the case is an active investigation, he could not disclose the new information found against Atkinson.

John Oliva covers entertainment and community news in South Texas. Contact him at john.oliva@caller.com or Twitter @johnpoliva.

Consider supporting local journalism with a subscription to the Caller-Times.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mysoutex.com

Sheriff recovering from accidental gunshot wound

Refugio County Sheriff Raul “Pinky” Gonzales is continuing his recovery from a gunshot wound sustained in an accidental discharge of his duty pistol on July 6. According to RCSO Chief Deputy Gary Wright, Gonzales has started physical therapy. Wright said Gonzales was exiting his pickup when the pistol discharged. The bullet entered through the right side of Gonzales’ buttocks and continued through his left calf and into his left ankle.
REFUGIO COUNTY, TX
KIII 3News

Tip leads to arrest in deadly 2012 hit-and-run

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County District Attorney's Office has charged a man they believe is responsible for a deadly hit-and-run that killed a woman more than a decade ago. Michael Atkinson, 45, was charged while serving time in the Nueces County Jail on unrelated charges, according to...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nueces County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Nueces County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold Case#South Texas#Violent Crime#The Traffic Section Unit#Dwi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mysoutex.com

Mathis couple spend 63 years together before passing away hours apart

Encarnacion “Chon” and Olivia Trevino spent 63 years together as a married couple in Mathis. Together they raised six children who wound up blessing them with 14 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. They were well known not only in the local community, but throughout the area, especially Chon,...
MATHIS, TX
Corpus Christi Caller-Times

Corpus Christi Caller-Times

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
308K+
Views
ABOUT

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times provides Corpus Christi news, sports, business news and entertainment, covering Corpus Christi, TX and the Texas Coastal Bend.

 http://caller.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy