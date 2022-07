Segra Stadium, home of the beloved Fayetteville Woodpeckers, will host its inaugural “Back to School Bash” event on Aug. 5. As the days melt off the summer calendar, parents throughout Cumberland County know the time when they must trade flip-flops and sunscreen for lunch boxes and three-ring binders grows closer. Soon, the dreaded school supply lists will start circulating around Target, Walmart and grocery stores, sending local parents into a frenzy.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO