ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Tennessee Vols Players Announce Player-Led NIL Club

By Matt Ray
VolunteerCountry
VolunteerCountry
 5 days ago

The NIL-era is in full effect and one day after teasing a big NIL team release, the Tennessee players just announced the launch of the “Knoxville NIL Club”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZaB8A_0gpDRSHo00

“Yeah, absolutely. Are you kidding me?" Heupel responded when asked if the existence of NIL was good for Tennessee at SEC Media Days. "The Power T is one of the strongest brands in all of college sports. It is that because of the passion and pageantry and fan base. All things I thought from the outside looking in, but now I have a great appreciate for now that I have been here for 18 months. The state. Vol Nation. Across the country. Absolutely it is a positive for Tennessee Football."

Heupel, a former high-caliber player himself, has been an advocate for NIL since it went into effect on July 1, 2021. Over a year later, he has remained unchanged in his stance, while other coaches across the country bicker and complain about its existence. Instead, Heupel sees opportunity inside of the change.

"Yeah, for us, I think there's great opportunity in it," I mentioned Hendon and what he's been able to do, have an impact on our community, on youth inside of our community in particular. It's an opportunity to educate and empower our student-athletes, which is what college football and the collegiate experience is all about. I think it's dramatically changed the way that young people come into your program, how thoughtful they are about every situation that they're involved in, how they're portrayed in what's out there on social media, the decisions they're making every night of the week. I think in those ways it's such an empowering tool for our student-athletes. I just go back to myself as a player. Certainly the most powerful thing that I had was my teammates and the logo that I was playing for. At the same time, though, I think I was creating some value there, too. I would have liked to have had an opportunity to have been afforded to take part in NIL. Would have liked to have worn my starting left tackle jersey or worn his shirt. I look at my own kids, Jace and Hannah, that get a chance to run around the house or run with their friends and wear a Cedric Tillman and Hendon Hooker shirt or jersey. I think there's empowering opportunities through NIL."

This is another example of how NIL presents opportunities to student-athletes.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols are swinging for the fences with their latest recruiting offer

The Tennessee Vols are swinging for the fences with their latest recruiting offer. Tennessee extended an offer this week to 2023 five-star wide receiver Jurrion Dickey. Dickey, 6-foot-3/210 lbs from East Palo Alto, CA (Valley Christian), is ranked in 247Sports’ composite rankings as the No. 8 wide receiver in the nation and the No. 6 player in the state of California. He’s also rated as the No. 50 overall player in the 2023 recruiting class.
TENNESSEE STATE
rockytopinsider.com

Four-Star Receiver Announces Visit Plan To Tennessee

Class of 2024 receiver Debron Gatling is visiting Tennessee this week, Gatling announced on his Twitter Tuesday. Entering his junior year of high school, Gatling is still in the early stages of his recruitment. The Vols getting Gatling to campus for a visit ahead of his high school season is a good early sign in the four-star recruitment.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Football
Knoxville, TN
Sports
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
tdalabamamag.com

4-Star DL Hunter Osborne announces top four, sets commitment date

Alabama four-star defensive line target, Hunter Osborne announced his top four schools, and he released his commitment date Monday via Twitter. Osborne will announce his commitment on Aug. 1, and he will choose between Alabama, Clemson, Tennessee and Texas. Each program hosted him for a visit in June. The Crimson...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Justin Edwards, 5-star 2023 forward, reveals SEC commitment

Justin Edwards, the No. 3 overall recruit in the 2023 class, was down to Kentucky and Tennessee for his commitment. On Monday, the 5-star forward out of Philadelphia made his decision, announcing it live on CBS Sports HQ. Below, you can see the moment when Edwards chose the Wildcats over...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Tennessee Vols Players#Sec
wvlt.tv

Knoxville stadium design changes hope to reduce cost of construction

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials proposed some design changes for Knoxville’s upcoming multi-use stadium at a sports authority meeting Tuesday morning. Rising materials and labor costs have inspired the stadium changes. Among those are removing a second story of offices and retail space, downsizing the stadium’s club area, and reorganizing some field-level constructs. These changes won’t affect the stadium’s overall look, however, officials said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

East Tennessee farmers continue to wade through inflation woes

RUTLEDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Like other businesses, Stratton’s wholesale farming business, Stratton Farms, is feeling the pinch of the increase in cost during the rise of inflation. That didn’t stop them from continuing to host this year’s Grainger County Tomato Festival, an event that has been going on...
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Food Truck Friday: Lobster Dogs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – This week’s Food Truck Friday features something that isn’t always easy to come by in Tennessee: seafood! Based out of Knoxville, Lobster Dogs brings a taste of the Northeastern United States to Northeast Tennessee. “Our rolls are considered probably better than Maine’s here in Tennessee,” said manager Tammy Lee. While Lobster […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WATE

When in Rutledge, visit a family owned eatery with a rich history

RUTLEDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – With access to some of the best produce in the world Buford’s Spuds & Burgers has been a local favorite for over 20 years. When you are in Rutledge Tennessee you can not pass up the opportunity to fill up at Buford’s Spuds & Burgers. A local, family owned and operated eatery Buford’s has been in the family for going on three generations and has been present at every Grainger Tomato Festival for the past 20 years. If you are looking for great food that incorporates world-renown Grainger County produce, plan to swing by Buford’s Spuds & Burgers.
RUTLEDGE, TN
WATE

Divers recover body from Tennessee River near downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A body has been recovered by Knox County Rescue Squad personnel, Knoxville Police confirmed, following a search for a man who reportedly went into the Tennessee River Monday morning. “Our dive team has completed the search mission, and currently assisting the Knox County Medical Examiners...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Unsettled weather pattern brings rounds of rain for the new week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Spotty to scattered rain and storms arrive Monday and continue on and off throughout the new week. We’ll have to keep an eye on the localized flooding threat throughout the week. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Six in custody after boater shot on the Holston River in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Six people were taken into custody after a boater on the Holston River was shot, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to 6419 Asheville Highway on the evening of July 16 for a report of a shooting near the Holston River. A man was shot in the left hip while in a boat on the river and was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
VolunteerCountry

VolunteerCountry

Knoxville, TN
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
430K+
Views
ABOUT

VolunteerCountry is a FanNation channel covering University of Tennessee athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/tennessee

Comments / 0

Community Policy