Maquoketa, IA

Police: Gunman kills 3 at Iowa state park; shooter also dead

informnny.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMAQUOKETA, Iowa (AP) — Three people were killed in a shooting at a state park in eastern Iowa Friday morning and the suspected gunman is also dead, police said. Police responded to reports of the shooting at the...

www.informnny.com

KCRG.com

Family member: fatal Maquoketa shooting ‘100% random’

The town of Pocahontas is located about 140 miles northwest of Des Moines, and it got to host RAGBRAI for the first time this year. Case of fallen Iowa State Trooper to be heard on Capitol Hill. Updated: 1 hour ago. The case of a fallen Iowa State Trooper will...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa woman recalls moment of Maquoketa Caves State Park shooting

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KCCI) - A woman from central Iowa is sharing what it was like to wake up to the sound of people being killed while camping. Felicia Coe was camping at Maquoketa Caves State Park last week with her boyfriend and his 16 and 11-year-old sons when a gunman entered the tent of the Schmidt, shooting and killing three of them.
MAQUOKETA, IA
ourquadcities.com

Police: Speeding truck stolen in Bettendorf; 2 charged

A 23-year-old Eldridge woman and a 42-year-old man from Manhattan, Kansas, face charges after Iowa State Patrol found them in a truck reported to be stolen out of Bettendorf. Andrea Ketelsen, of Eldridge, and Joshua Heinz, of Manhattan, Kansas, each face a felony charge of second-degree theft, court records say.
BETTENDORF, IA
KCRG.com

Motorcycle rider killed in northeast Iowa crash

Show You Care: Two Iowa City women hope to help alcoholics with new facility. KCRG-TV9's Brian Tabick spoke to the women about what they still need to make this dream a reality, in tonight's Show You Care Spotlight. Local Hy-Vees raising money for Univ. of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Another Person Injured By A Train in Downtown Cedar Rapids

Another person has been seriously injured by a train in downtown Cedar Rapids. CBS 2 is reporting that a man was injured during the early morning hours on Sunday. Few details have been released or confirmed by officials. Cedar Rapids Police told CBS 2 that emergency crews found the man at around 2:22 a.m. Sunday morning in the 400 block of 1st Ave. S.E. Police say that he suffered a serious injury to his arm and that he was transported to University Hospital and Clinics in Iowa City.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kscj.com

AUTHORITIES IDENTIFY MAQUOKETA VICTIMS (Update)

RELATIVES HAVE SET UP A FUNDRAISER TO CREATE A TRUST FUND FOR THE NINE YEAR OLD BOY WHO SURVIVED THE SHOOTING AT A STATE PARK THAT KILLED HIS PARENTS AND YOUNGER SISTER. RADIO IOWA’S O. KAY HENDERSON REPORTS. SURVIVOR OC….HENDERSON :39. THE SUSPECTED SHOOTER WAS A 23-YEAR-OLD FROM...
MAQUOKETA, IA
ourquadcities.com

Crash leaves two cars heavily damaged

A crash left two cars heavily damaged July 27 around midnight in Davenport at the intersection of Brady Street and 65th Street. Units from Davenport police and Iowa State Patrol were on scene, as well as fire personnel from Davenport. Our crew did see an ambulance leaving the scene, but...
DAVENPORT, IA
98.1 KHAK

Hidden Gem Hot Dog Joint Is One Of The Best In Iowa

This amazing spot is one of those hidden gems everyone knows about. Anyone from Cedar Rapids most likely has heard the name "Flying Wienie" or seen the iconic plane. Yet many people have never gone inside. The name itself is amazing. This spot has been around for 23 years, and...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa State Patrol warns of the '100 deadliest days of Summer'

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Johnson County held their summer recruiting event at Diamond Dreams in North Liberty on Saturday. Members of Cedar Falls community react after Maquoketa Caves shooting. Updated: 3 hours ago. People in Cedar Falls are mourning the loss of three members of a local family today.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

House fire on Cedar Rapids southeast side

Crews were called to reports of a grease fire at 373 15th Street SE Monday afternoon. Iowa's News Now crews say three fire engines, one ambulance and on rescue unit were on scene. The fire department did not run any water lines but was venting smoke out of the home.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Gunman kills 3 at rural Iowa state park

MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Three people died at Maquoketa Caves State Park following a shooting early Friday morning. The suspected gunman is also dead, police said. Police responded to reports of a shooting around 6:30 a.m. and later found three people dead at the park, located 60 miles east of Cedar Rapids.
KCJJ

Convicted felon accused of carrying firearm away from the scene of fatal shooting of Coralville 3-year-old

A convicted felon is accused of carrying a firearm away from the scene of a Coralville shooting that killed a three-year-old child. Witnesses told investigators that 33-year-old Chris Gordon was seen fleeing the scene of a July 3rd shooting on Boston Way that killed three-year-old Damaria Sanders. Gordon was allegedly carrying the gun used in the shooting, although arrest records do not indicate if he is suspected of firing the weapon. Gordon has a 2014 felony conviction out of Illinois, and is thus unable to legally carry a firearm.
CORALVILLE, IA
ourquadcities.com

Woman called 911 after alerted to Maquoketa Caves shooting by boy

It’s now been three days since the murder-suicide shooting at Maquoketa Caves State Park that claimed the lives of three people and the shooter. Sunday night, we brought you more new information about the tragedy, including new details on the victims. The Schmidt family, 42-year-old Tyler Schmidt, 42-year-old Sarah...
MAQUOKETA, IA
superhits106.com

Teen Injured in ATV Crash

Authorities said a teen from Sherrill was injured when the ATV that he was driving rolled several times before striking a vehicle Saturday in the Sherrill area. 15 year old Brody Schmitt was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment. According to a Sheriff’s Department report, the crash happened Saturday on South Mound Road. The report states that Schmitt was northbound when he lost control of the ATV. It rolled several times before striking a vehicle driven by 68 year old Wayne Hess of Sherrill, south on South Mound Road. Schmitt was cited with failure to have a valid driver’s license, failure to provide proof of liability and operation of an ATV on a roadway.
SHERRILL, IA
KWQC

Adoptable Four-Legged Friends: “Meet Tacoma”

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Meet Tacoma!. Jo Nicholson, Humane Society of Scott County, introduces us to Tacoma, a stray dog with a sad story that needs a happy ending (and forever home). He is reliably housebroken, neutered, vaccinated, and micro-chipped pit bull mix. Nicholson also elaborates on the “Whisker Warrior” monthly...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City Police: OWI suspect still drunk after driving from Chicago to Johnson County Jail to bail out friend

Iowa City Police say an Illinois woman was still drunk after driving all the way from Chicago to the Johnson County Jail to bail out a friend. Jail staff report 29-year-old Jordin Robinson showed signs of impairment when she arrived at the facility around 5:30 Sunday morning in her 2022 Volkswagen. Police say she admitted to drinking, performed poorly on field sobriety tests and registered a breath alcohol level of .171%. Robinson allegedly said her last drink was back in Chicago at 11:30pm.
IOWA CITY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Police: Suspect, now in custody, led chase of 95 mph-plus

A 23-year-old Maquoketa man faces multiple charges after law enforcement officials say he led officers on a chase of more than 95 mph. Glenn Nadermann faces felony charges of possession of a controlled substance – third or subsequent offense, and eluding – injury, OWI, drugs or participation in a felony; and an aggravated misdemeanor of third-degree criminal mischief, court records say.
MAQUOKETA, IA
KCRG.com

Multiple shots fired incidents in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, two separate shooting incidents occurred in Cedar Rapids. At 3:54 pm, Cedar Rapids Police were dispatched for multiple reports of shots fired near the intersection of J Ave. and Oakland Rd NE. Officers arrived on scene but did not locate anyone involved. Responders...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

