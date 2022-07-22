Long Beach Camerata Singers announces its 2022-2023 season
The Long Beach Camerata Singers will return to the stage for the 2022-2023 season, with a schedule of 5 self-produced concerts plus 2 engagements with the Long Beach Symphony Orchestra. The Long Beach Camerata Singers will also debut its new professional chamber group; The Catalyst Ensemble. Both ensembles will be led...
Producers are urgently casting talent for Bright Blue Sky, a touching, heartfelt, and moving original dramatic musical to be presented at the Rose Center Theater September 9 – 18, 2022. Audition Notice. Bright Blue Sky. Music by: Tim Nelson. Book and Lyrics by: Vincent Aniceto. Director: Vincent Aniceto. Music...
Please join the Los Alamitos Area Chamber of Commerce for networking and stretching in the park on Friday, August 5, 2022, featuring Kristin Dimiceli of Garage Pilates. Garage Pilates is a boutique wellness studio offering pilates and yoga classes. These fitness modalities together provide optimal benefits fro a life of health, mobility, strength, and longevity. GP believes it’s imperative to have smaller class sizes in order to give you the attention necessary to flow through your class safetly and effectively.
Illumination Foundation, a nonprofit organization with the mission to disrupt the cycle of homelessness, is hosting Carnival for Kids for children and families who are unstably housed on July 30 from noon to 4:00 p.m. at La Palma Park in Anaheim. Carnival for Kids provides an exciting carnival experience while funding supportive programs that provide safety, stability, and shelter to vulnerable families in Orange County.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, July 26, 2022:. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light west wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Highs temperatures are expected...
All 10 Providence Southern California hospitals earned high rankings from U.S. News & World Report, including five that ranked nationally for specialty care. U.S. News announced its prestigious Best Hospitals rankings and ratings today, bestowing more than 130 honors on the 10 hospitals. Of approximately 415 hospitals across the state, eight Providence hospitals in Los Angeles and Orange counties were rated among California’s top 37. Those earning national rankings are:
Don’t miss out on Precious Life Shelter Thrift and Gift’s $5 BAG SALE on Monday, July 25 and Tuesday, July 26 — for clothes only. Fill up your bag with clothes for the whole family!. Precious Life Shelter Thrift and Gift will provide a bag for each...
Homicide detectives conducted a thorough investigation and identified the suspects responsible for the murder of Duwayane Thomas, and the attempted murder of a woman. On July 21, 2022, detectives from the Special Investigation Division, Gangs and Violent Crimes Division, with the assistance from officers assigned to the Directed Enforcement Teams and Coordinated Response Team executed a multi-location warrant service in the cities of Long Beach, Signal Hill, and Los Angeles. This resulted in the arrest of the following suspects:
On Tuesday morning, Rapacious, an unraced 2-year-old, was humanely euthanized following an unfortunate post-training accident that occurred as he was on his way back to the stable area at Los Alamitos Race Course. Rapacious had completed his morning exercise and was just about to exit the track when he reared,...
In 2008, Sacramento Democrats sold voters an idea about a bullet train that would be a fast and ‘efficient’ means of transportation, carrying passengers from Los Angeles to San Francisco in less than three hours. Fast-forward to 14 years later, this ‘efficient’ bullet train was supposed to be...
The cold case murders of two Orange County women have been solved as a result of a joint Investigative Genetic Genealogy (IGG) investigation by the Garden Grove Police Department, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. This is the second Garden Grove cold case murder that has been solved with the help of the Orange County District Attorney’s Investigative Genetic Genealogy unit in the last year.
The Orange County Board of Supervisors announced today that the County of Orange was awarded $10 million in state funding to continue delivering mental health services, support and resources for children in crisis and their family members. The Board has prioritized the transformation of Orange County’s approach to behavioral health through the “Be Well Orange County” initiative, a coalition between the County and behavioral health stakeholders in the private and public sectors.
The California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation is pleased to announce new member Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Laguna Beach). The California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation includes: Senate Minority Leader Scott Wilk, Senator Bob Archuleta, Senator Andreas Borgeas, Senator Brian Dahle, Senator María Elena Durazo, Senator Bob Hertzberg, Senator Anthony Portantino, Assembly Speaker pro Tempore Kevin Mullin, Majority Leader Eloise Gómez Reyes, Assemblymember Lisa Calderon, Assemblymember Megan Dahle, Assemblymember Mike Fong, Assemblymember Vince Fong, Assemblymember Laura Friedman, Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel, Assemblymember Mike Gipson, Assemblymember Chris Holden, Assemblymember Tom Lackey, Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian, Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris, Assemblymember Luz Rivas, Assemblymember Blanca Rubio, Assemblymember Miguel Santiago, Assemblymember Suzette Valladares, and Assemblymember Jim Wood.
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley responded to the opinion from the California Attorney General on the early implementation of new supervisorial boundaries enacted by the Orange County Board of Supervisors. “Voters must feel confident in their vote determining who represents them,” said Supervisor Foley. “I am excited to return to...
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. July 14, 2022. Suspicious...
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the Cypress Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the Cypress police blotter. July 18, 2022. Burglary – 10:09...
The SCORE Orange County webinar, Counter Actions Against Ransomware For Small Businesses by Henry S Teng will take place Tuesday August 9th from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM PST. Back in May 2021 a cyber-attack known as ransomware shut down the fuel supplies of Colonial Pipeline for American Airlines and the northeast region for almost a week. Darkside, the perpetrator, demanded $4.4 Million from Colonial Pipeline before they would provide a key to unlock the frozen control and billing systems.
Matt Kroner, President of the Statewide University Police Association (SUPA), issued the following statement regarding a knowingly false complaint of racial bias against a member of the SUPA employed at the Long Beach State Police Department:. The statements made to the media by the California Faculty [email protected] Beach (CFA)...
Senator Dave Min (D-Irvine), Senator Monique Limón (D-Santa Barbara), and Assemblymember Steve Bennet (D-Ventura) announced that Governor Gavin Newsom has signed Senate Bill (SB) 915 in to law. This legislation bans the sale of firearms, ammunition, and precursor parts on all property owned and operated by the state. This builds on SB 264 from last year that brought an end to gun shows held at the Orange County Fair & Event Center. SB 915 comes at a moment where gun-related deaths in the United States have swelled to crisis levels, with increased fatalities in 2020 and 2021 according to the Gun Violence Archive.
On Friday, July 29, 2022, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will conduct a driving under the influence (DUI) Checkpoint from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. at an undisclosed location. DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of DUI...
On Saturday, July 16, 2022, at approximately 3:00 p.m., the Huntington Beach Police Department (HBPD) responded to reports of suspicious circumstances at a residence on the 7800 block of Slater Avenue. Officers secured the location and requested the assistance of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. An unidentified deceased adult female was located at the residence. The investigation revealed her death as being suspicious.
