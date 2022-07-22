ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Oilers to announce new sports venture

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46wcIU_0gpDRGwK00
Tulsa Oilers The Tulsa Oilers said they will soon make an announcement will have a “large, positive and immediate impact on the sports landscape in Tulsa.” A source tells FOX23 an arena football team is coming to town.

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Oilers said they will soon announce a new professional sports venture for the city.

A source told FOX23 the Oilers will announce an arena football team coming to Tulsa. Tulsa was once home to an Arena Football League team, the Tulsa Talons. It left for San Antonio in 2011.

The Oilers, an ECHL affiliate of the NHL’s Anaheim Ducks and the AHL’s San Diego Gulls, will host a press conference on Tuesday at the BOK Center.

The hockey team said the announcement will have a “large, positive and immediate impact on the sports landscape in Tulsa.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTUL

New hotel in the works for Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — When the developers of the new Brut hotel decided to give the building a facelift they took it quite literally, hoisting massive prefabricated sections with a crane up on top of the building for what will be a restaurant. "The restaurant is called Soma which...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Work begins on new veterans’ hospital in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Work started Tuesday on a new veteran’s hospital in Tulsa. The project kicked off with demolition on the inside of the Kerr Edmondson buildings in downtown Tulsa Tuesday afternoon. The new medical-surgical hospital will include 58 beds for veterans. Construction on the new building is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Sports
KTUL

Owner of Freddie's BBQ and Steakhouse in Sapulpa dies

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Edmond Slyman, the owner of Freddie's BBQ and Steakhouse in Sapulpa has died , according to the restaurant's Facebook page. The restaurant says the Slyman family has requested that instead of flowers, donations may be made to either Bristow Historical Society or Saint Joseph Catholic Church.
SAPULPA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anaheim Ducks#Nhl#Arena Football League#The Tulsa Oilers#Echl#Ahl#San Diego Gulls#Cox Media Group
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Day two of the 14th Annual Home & Garden Expo Of Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — Saturday was the second day of the Home and Garden Expo of Oklahoma. The event is taking place at the exchange center at the Tulsa Fairgrounds near 21st and Yale. The event features dozens of vendors selling products for the home, ranging from roofs, flooring and...
KLAW 101

This Once Abandoned Oklahoma Movie Drive In on Historic Route 66 is Reopening!

It's a blast from the past! Get ready for one of the coolest retro renovations in the Sooner State that will take you back to the 1950s. The Tee Pee Drive-In is located on historic Route 66 in Sapulpa, OK. and is being completely rebuilt, remodeled, and rejuvenated. Once finished the drive-in will reopen to the public. Not only will they be showing great current and classic movies, but they'll also be hosting concerts and other events!
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man stabs two maintenance workers in downtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man stabbed two maintenance workers in downtown Tulsa Monday afternoon. Police said a man went into the lobby of a building near West 7th Street and South Denver Avenue in downtown Tulsa, claiming to have an appointment. Once it was found he did not have an appointment, he left the building and encountered two maintenance workers. The man pulled a blade and stabbed both of them.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Drumright Police run into “Duck Dynasty” star

DRUMRIGHT, Okla. — Drumright Police department recently posted on Facebook that one of their own ran into “Uncle Si” from “Duck Dynasty.”. Police said he came to Drumright to check out the winery and eat at Joseph’s Fine Foods. Uncle Si also said he was...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa Police investigate assault at south Tulsa apartment

TULSA, Okla. — On Sunday night, Tulsa Police Department (TPD) responded to an assault at Savanna Landing, near 61st and Peoria. A woman told police she had been repeatedly attacked by her boyfriend. She was taken to the hospital and a man was located nearby and arrested. He could...
News On 6

Albert G's Barbecue Charging 90s Prices For 30th Anniversary

Albert G’s, a Tulsa barbecue restaurant, is celebrating its 30th anniversary Wednesday by cutting prices. Some items on the menu will cost what they did back in 1992, when the restaurant opened. With food prices hitting a record high, the nostalgia may be more appealing than ever to customers.
TULSA, OK
nonprofitquarterly.org

What Really Destroyed Tulsa’s Black Wall Street

The 1921 race riots in Tulsa were one of the most devastating outbreaks of white violence against African Americans during Jim Crow. A year ago, around the 100th anniversary of the massacre, national publications, including the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal, produced retrospectives, as did the Tulsa Oklahoman.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Mike Rowe films TV mini-series in Bartlesville

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — In association with Mike Rowe of "Dirty Jobs" and "Deadliest Catch" and Trinity Broadcast Network, Impact productions is announcing the third season of "The Story Behind the Story" mini-series. This television series is based on Rowe's popular podcast "The Way I Heard It" which consistently...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Humane Society of Tulsa rescues more than 200 beagles

TULSA, Okla. — The Humane Society of Tulsa will be closed through July 28 as they prepare for the arrival of more than 200 beagles, according to the Humane Society of Tulsa. The Humane Society of Tulsa said this is to help with a larger rescue that was conducted by the Humane Society of the United States.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
69K+
Followers
122K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy