South Bend, IN

Westside BBQ and Craft Festival taking place on Sunday

By 16 News Now
WNDU
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 4th annual Westside BBQ and Craft Festival is taking place on Sunday, July 24, in South Bend!. From 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., you can sample barbequed foods made by the...

www.wndu.com

95.3 MNC

Michiana Renaissance Festival coming to St. Joseph County Fairgrounds

The Michiana Renaissance Festival is coming to the St. Joseph County Fairgrounds in South Bend. After two years, the Renaissance Festival is back at the new location, with unique vendors and Jousting. Organizers say that discounts for the event are offered, if attendees bring non-perishable food. For every item brought...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Unity Gardens hosts West Side BBQ & Craft Festival

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Hundreds of folks stopped by at the annual West Side BBQ and Craft Festival Sunday. It all took place at Unity Gardens in South Bend from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. There, more than 25 vendors set up shop selling unique food, arts and crafts.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Elkhart gears up for July ArtWalk

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Downtown Elkhart is gearing up for July’s ArtWalk. This month’s theme is ‘Around the World,’ and will take place on Thursday, July 28 from 5 – 8 p.m. There will be art, food, and music from across the globe. ArtWalk will...
ELKHART, IN
South Bend, IN
South Bend, IN
South Bend, IN
WNDU

Summer Restaurant Weeks kick off in downtown South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - You can support local restaurants and get some good deals at the same time. Downtown South Bend’s Summer Restaurant Weeks kicked off on Monday. Through August 7, 22 restaurants are participating with special menus featuring different deals. Approximately 10 percent of the proceeds will...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Serb me up; festival brings Serbian food and culture to South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In conjunction with their 111th anniversary, Saints Peter and Paul Church hold its annual Serb Fest. The annual Serb Fest is a day where the community comes together to celebrate Serbian culture and support a great cause. Festival goers were treated to homemade cuisine, live...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Strong turnout for Grateful Dead cover band in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Grateful Dead tribute band performed Sunday at Potawatomi Park as part of the South Bend VPA Summer Concert Series. The Happy Campers, based in South Bend, attracted a crowd at the Chris Wilson Pavilion. People of all ages enjoyed their performance. “For someone that’s...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Thousands attend 19th annual Kamm Island Fest

Thousands joined together at the 19th annual Kamm Island Fest in Mishawaka on Wednesday. The 21+ event took place at Kamm Island Park with live music, food, and arts and crafts. The focus of the festival was to give the community a relaxing event full of local entertainment and food.
MISHAWAKA, IN
inkfreenews.com

Part Of Main Street Closed Due To Large Bee Infestation

WARSAW — The 900 block of Main Street in Warsaw is closed due to a large honeybee infestation. The City of Warsaw sent out a press release on Tuesday, July 26, letting people know of the infestation. However, what was originally believed to be hornets was discovered to be honeybees.
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

ND's Shakespeare Fest comes to Krasl Art Center on Friday

United Airlines adds extra flights for Notre Dame football home, road games. The airline is adding over a hundred flights to help college football fans across the country see some of the seasons’ biggest games. Notre Dame football single-game tickets go on sale Thursday. Updated: 53 minutes ago. The...
NOTRE DAME, IN
95.3 MNC

South Bend Animal Resource Center over capacity

The South Bend Animal Resource Center is in big need of some homes for animals in need due to cats that have taken over every kennel in their headquarters. They have so many cats, their dogs are currently living in offices, other rooms, and bathrooms. So, from now through the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Justin

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Justin! He has been at the shelter since February. Justin, who...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Berrien Springs business offers unique stress relief

BERRIEN SRINGS, Mich. (WNDU) - A Berrien Springs business is hoping to melt your stress away...with salt. The Salt Haven opened in 2017 on Ferry Street. The business sells a variety of Himalayan salt lamps and essential oils. There’s also a salt cave where guests can sit and relax for 45 minutes.
BERRIEN SPRINGS, MI
WNDU

New bouldering facility opens in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re a fan of climbing, there’s a new place in Goshen you may want to check out. Warehouse Climbing Co. opened its doors in May. The facility offers bouldering, which is climbing without a harness or rope. There’s a thick foam mat below to protect climbers if they fall.
GOSHEN, IN
1077 WRKR

A Big Piece of Chicago’s Kiddieland Is Now In La Porte, Indiana

I was one of those lucky kids. My childhood was fun. I grew up with a great group of kids in my immediate neighborhood. My elementary school was half a block away, so no having to ride a bus. Since this was Chicago, the Lake (Michigan) was on the east side of downtown. And we had two amusement parks, one in the heart of the city (the legendary Riverview, on the northwest side of town) and Kiddieland was just to the west in Melrose Park.
LA PORTE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Vouchers For School Shoes

The Salvation Army will distribute vouchers for school shoes for families in need on Aug. 3. Applications will be taken for vouchers at The Salvation Army, 501 E. Arthur St., Warsaw, from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Applicants must have an ID, proof of address and proof of children enrolled in school (K-12) in Kosciusko County. The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary is supporting the shoe vouchers through its annual Fruit & Nut Sale, and Shoe Sensation in Warsaw has been collecting socks and backpacks throughout the year. There are vouchers for 150 students, but donations will be accepted to provide for more students. Financial gifts may be sent to The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 1257, Warsaw, IN 46581 and put “School Shoes” in the memo line. For more information, go to Facebook: Warsaw Salvation Army. Pictured are Envoy Ken Locke, Salvation Army, and Courtney Howard, manager of Shoe Sensation.
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

Michigan grape growers ‘having a field day’ in Berrien County

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Dozens of grape growers are coming together Wednesday for the annual Viticulture Field Day at Michigan State’s extension located on the outskirts of Benton Harbor. “It might just be something as simple as learning a new variety of grape or it might be something...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WNDU

‘100 Women Who Care’ donates $10,000 for Rio’s Rainbow

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - 100 Women Who Care of Elkhart has chosen Rio’s Rainbow as the recipient of this quarter’s donation. Rio’s Rainbow will use this donation as financial support for counseling in Elkhart schools to prevent bullying and draw the community closer together. “100 Women Who...
ELKHART, IN

