Feel & sleep grand with Snooze Mattress Company!

Six-year-old Simon Currat's mother Lindsey says her son was a boy who loved adventure."They were out riding bikes and he loved to ride bikes," she said.On July 5, he and his dad went for an evening ride at the Bluestem Prairie Open Space near their home in the southern part of the Colorado Springs area.While taking a water break, Simon ran ahead and was bitten by a rattlesnake."It's the hardest thing anyone would ever have to go through," Lindsey Currat said.After carrying Simon to a nearby intersection for help, nearby neighbors came to their side and called 911.Derek Chambers, a...

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 12 DAYS AGO