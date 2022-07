Thank you to the Missouri legislature and, ultimately, Gov. Mike Parson for approving historic funding levels for public transit by signing House Bill 3004 into law. For the first time in two decades, Missouri is set to invest $8.7 million in transit. This sum will be split among the 34 transit providers operating in the state. This increase is critically needed as Missouri is ranked 45th in the nation for transit investment and has allocated only $1.7 million each of the last four consecutive years.

