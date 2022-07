BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Law enforcement says a woman found dead by a popular Colorado hiking area over the weekend was the victim of a homicide. Boulder County deputies responded to Realization Point just outside Boulder Sunday morning after receiving a 911 call about a possible dead person near the trailhead. The woman was found lying just off the road and was confirmed to be deceased.

