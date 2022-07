An East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputy was struck while in his vehicle on Interstate 12 on Friday night by a driver who authorities say may have been intoxicated. In the probable cause form released by EBRSO, officials say Adrian Jones, 45, of Lake Charles, was arrested after driving his Chrysler Sebring across the solid yellow line just west of the Sherwood Forest exit and hitting the deputy's vehicle.

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO