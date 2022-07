LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - An Upper Valley man has been arrested in connection with a kidnapping plot and police are asking for the public’s help locating two other suspects. It happened July 5 at the Lebanon Airport. Lebanon Police say they got a call from a man saying that his fiancé had been abducted and taken in a small blue car with Vermont temporary license plates. The victim turned up the next morning at a local hotel.

LEBANON, NH ・ 5 HOURS AGO