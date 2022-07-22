ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

6ix9ine Accused of Trademark Infringement by Rapper SIX9

By Joe Price
Complex
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleControversial rapper 6ix9ine is facing a copyright infringement lawsuit from South Carolina artist Warren Hamilton, who said he’s used the name “SIX9” since 2007. Per legal documents viewed by Complex, and initially reported on by Billboard, Hamilton claimed that Daniel ‘6ix9ine’ Hernandez has “injured and stifled” his career after he started...

www.complex.com

Comments / 11

Kym Beven
4d ago

I never heard of old boy but,he does sort of have a case because his name is Tekashi 69 yet,he started using just 69 but again,we know nothing of this dude and unless he has his name rightfully trademarked,he should just let it go and change his name or Tekashi go back to his original name.

Reply
2
never
4d ago

why is he barley coming out with this infringement now if he has used it since 2007?

Reply(4)
4
