Brewery puppy adoption party lets you enjoy a cold beer together with your new canine chum

By Sara Walker
 4 days ago
The coolest puppy adoption party in Colorado is back again this Saturday 23 July – and it’s a party with a difference. The craft-beer-and-canine-themed event is being hosted by the Outer Range Brewing Co. in Frisco, Colorado, and aims to match rescue pups with potential owners – all over a beer for both humans and dogs.

Hopeful pups from the Summit County Animal Shelter will be visiting to meet their would-be adopters at the event, which runs from 4pm to 7pm at 182 Lusher Court, Frisco, CO 80443.

And if you’re worried about party-goers drinking too much beer and accidentally adopting seven dogs, then the Animal Shelter are way ahead of you!

They don’t offer same-day adoptions, as any applications have to be reviewed in advance to make sure it’s not just the beer talking. The dogs will be there to help spread awareness as well as raise funds for the shelter.

Only dogs who are not currently in line for adoption will attend the event, and the shelter will be careful to pick canine candidates who they feel can handle the crowds.

As well as beer, the brewery will also have limited-edition leashes and collars on sale. Outer Range’s onsite eatery, Bird Craft, have rustled up a batch of tasty dog treats made from spent grain used in the brewery.

Profits from treats will be donated to the shelter. Bird Craft have also got the humans covered with pulled-pork sandwiches out on the patio.

Outer Range owners are dog owners themselves and will be launching Blue Boy Pils at the event, named after their own wirehaired griffon.

The puppy party is aimed at all dogs, not just rescues, and we’re relieved to hear that canine guests will be able to crack open a cold one too – although they might need a little help actually getting it open!

Good Boy Dog Beer, a third-party brew from Houston, Texas made especially for dogs, will also be on offer. The non-alcoholic, non-carbonated brew comes in several flavors including Crotch Sniffin’ Ale, Good Girl Dog Beer, IPA Lot in the Yard and Mailman Malt Licker.

Participants for the 32nd Annual K94K fundraising walk , due to take place on Saturday July 30, can pick up an entry pack at the puppy party as well. The walk aims to raise funds to provide medical care and spay/neuter vouchers for pets.

So if you’re in the neighborhood on Saturday, July 23, why not stop off for a quick paws for refreshment in a great cause – who knows, you could even meet your fur-ever friend?

For more information visit the Outer Range website or Facebook page .

#Cold Beer#Pups#Chum#Brewery#Food Drink#Beverages#Pet Lover#Dog Rescue Adoption#Lusher Court#Bird Craft
