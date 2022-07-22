ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Florida Gators OL Kingsley Eguakun Placed on Rimington Trophy Watch List

By Demetrius Harvey
AllGators
AllGators
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qFVQt_0gpDOtSa00

After earning his stripes as the team's starting center last year, Gators offensive lineman Kingsley Eguakun was placed on the Remington Trophy Watch List on Friday, an award given to the nation's top center in college football.

Eguakun started all 13 games last year at center, an offensive line that allowed just 14 sacks last year. That was tied for the seventh-lowest in the FBS and second in the SEC.

Eguakun becomes the third Florida player listed on a watch list this summer, including quarterback Anthony Richardson (Maxwell Award) and running back Nay'Quan Wright (Doak Walker Award).

"Selection the to watchlist was from the awards committee working with Pro Football Focus (PFF) to narrow down its list of the top-40 centers," Florida said in its release.

"PFF grades every player on every play of every game on how well they execute their given assignment. That play-by-play grading allowed the Trophy committee to create a watchlist based both on nominations from the schools and data provided by PFF."

The Gators produced one winner of the award, Maurkice Pouncey in 2009. Mike Degory was a finalist in 2005.

Eguakun was praised earlier this week at SEC Media Days by fellow OL and teammate left tackle Richard Gouraige, when asked about the "beasts" of summer workouts thus far.

"Shoutout to Kingsley Eguakun, man. The center. 65 if you guys don’t know. He’s going to turn heads this year," said Gouraige. "He’s an animal. He’s the hardest worker I’ve seen thus far. I love him. That’s my little brother.”

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Florida State Football: Mike Norvell era is coming to an end

The Florida State Seminoles haven’t been good in years, and head coach Mike Norvell is apparently not the guy to change that. While historically strong, the Florida State Seminoles have been one of college football’s punching bags over the past several years, having not seen a winning season since 2017–a drought that is seemingly not going to come to an end under head coach Mike Norvell.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
AllGators

LB Malik Bryant Commits to Miami Over Florida Gators

The Florida Gators once again missed out on a big-time linebacker recruit with Malik Bryant's pledge to Miami on Wednesday. In a seemingly tight recruitment that came down to the wire, Bryant elected to head for South Beach to team up with the talented group of commits Mario Cristobal has assembled in his first cycle at the helm for the Hurricanes.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
Gainesville, FL
Football
Gainesville, FL
Sports
City
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
AllGators

Former Florida Gators WR Fenley Graham Commits to Florida A&M

Former Florida Gators wide receiver Fenley Graham has made a decision on his next chapter in college football. Announced on Tuesday evening, Graham indicated via social media that he will be committing to the Florida A&M Rattlers, a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference within the FCS. Graham, a redshirt...
FLORIDA STATE
NoleGameday

Former Seminole defensive back hired to off-field role at Florida State

Head coach Mike Norvell has made it a point to try and get former Seminoles back around the program during his tenure in Tallahassee. Earlier this offseason, Norvell hired former Florida State star defensive back and Gadsden County High School head coach, Corey Fuller, as Director of Football Relations. A longtime high school coach in the area, Fuller will be looking to bring some of that success to the college level.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doak Walker
AllGators

Gators LB Target Malik Bryant Reschedules Commitment

That didn't take long: Orlando (Fla.) Jones linebacker and Florida Gators 2023 recruiting target Malik Bryant has rescheduled his commitment for Wednesday, July 27 at noon ET. Bryant was initially scheduled to make his college decision known on July 23, but decided to postpone his announcement that morning. AllGators reported that day that Bryant wasn't expected to wait long before setting a new commitment date.
ORLANDO, FL
AllGators

AllGators

Gainesville, FL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
220K+
Views
ABOUT

AllGators is a FanNation channel covering University of Florida athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/florida

Comments / 0

Community Policy