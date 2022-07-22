ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

Rogovoy Report 7/22/22

By WAMC Northeast Public Radio
wamc.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith so much going on culturally speaking in our region, this is my highly selective, curated snapshot of some of the most promising events happening this weekend …. Two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and founding member of Crosby Stills & Nash and the Hollies Graham Nash is playing...

www.wamc.org

wamc.org

7/25/22 RT Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC's Alan Chartock, Diplomat in residence at Bard College Frederic Hof, political consultant and lobbyist Libby Post, and director, actor, educator and co-founder and Artistic Director of WAM Theatre Kristen van Ginhoven. Joe...
HUDSON, NY
wamc.org

Live At The Linda: "Summer on Central"

Long Island native Kyla Silk is a R&B artist who spent every moment of her childhood singing. Making her way from the church pews to the stage, Kyla currently studies at the College of Saint Rose in the Music Industry program and performs live around the Albany area. Kyla’s approach to R&B expands and crosses genres between folk, rock and soul and has influences that stem from the old school vibes of Etta James and Tina Turner, to the soulful vocals of Alicia Keys, Mariah Carey, Ari Lennox, and YEBBA. Kyla hopes to use her music to inspire human connection, raise consciousness, and radiate light. She hopes her music encourages her listeners to connect with their highest self. Kyla played our “Open For Takeout Virtual Concert Series” during lockdown and fun fact, was the artist on my very first day here at The Linda. I am proud to say she will be kicking off “Summer on Central” on August 6th, and I think you’ll get why after you hear her set here. Here is Kyla Silk, live at The Linda.
ALBANY, NY
wamc.org

Out on a limb

I have hiked many streams and creeks in the capital district. Because I love trees, I make a point of stopping to examine them in the forests and preserves that I frequent. Many of the banks of our bodies of water contain a mix of shale rock and thin soil common to our area, in which trees grow and from which they protrude. We are conditioned to think of a tree’s roots being anchored deeply, securely and self-contained in rich soil that firmly holds them in place. Even a casual stroll along these local banks upends this assumption; a closer look reveals the tangled, fragile-looking root systems of our various conifers and deciduous species that have been exposed by soil erosion and the splintering of soft shale. Though perhaps shallow, the root systems are, in fact, not so fragile at all, for their tangles are part of even more vast root systems just beneath the forest floor that hold them in place. Together with the extensive filaments of fungi that live and function symbiotically with tree communities, these roots form what tree scientists call the “wood wide web,” a vast arboreal internet of sorts through which multiple species of trees communicate and protect each other. I am always amazed by the sight of a tree jutting out over the water. Its thin but resilient trunk curves upward toward the sky, an adaptation that I imagine allows it to defy the pull of gravity by somehow evenly distributing the tree’s weight between roots, trunk and branches. The tree seems almost to float in midair, attached to nothing and utterly alone, as it gently perseveres in its precarious tightrope stance over a rushing stream or waterfall. The perceptive hiker or scientist knows the even more amazing truth behind these acrobatics: that tree is hardly alone.
ALBANY, NY
wamc.org

Springfield City Council urges rejection of Eversource pipeline project

The Springfield City Council has recorded an official protest to a controversial natural gas pipeline project in western Massachusetts. Citing the need to rapidly transition from fossil fuels, the danger of explosion and fire, and the cost to ratepayers, the City Council passed a resolution stating its opposition to a plan by Eversource to build a high-pressure natural gas pipeline from Longmeadow to Springfield.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
wamc.org

Medical Monday 7/25/22: Hearth Health with Dr. Andi Nawab

Today we welcome Dr. Andi Nawab, a cardiology internist at Cardiology Associates of Schenectady, part of St. Peter’s Health Partners Medical Associates. Dr. Nawab specializes in heart disease prevention and women’s heart health. Call with your question. 800-348-2551. Alan Chartock hosts. Dr. Andalib Nawab is the director of...
SCHENECTADY, NY

