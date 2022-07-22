Rogovoy Report 7/22/22

I have hiked many streams and creeks in the capital district. Because I love trees, I make a point of stopping to examine them in the forests and preserves that I frequent. Many of the banks of our bodies of water contain a mix of shale rock and thin soil common to our area, in which trees grow and from which they protrude. We are conditioned to think of a tree’s roots being anchored deeply, securely and self-contained in rich soil that firmly holds them in place. Even a casual stroll along these local banks upends this assumption; a closer look reveals the tangled, fragile-looking root systems of our various conifers and deciduous species that have been exposed by soil erosion and the splintering of soft shale. Though perhaps shallow, the root systems are, in fact, not so fragile at all, for their tangles are part of even more vast root systems just beneath the forest floor that hold them in place. Together with the extensive filaments of fungi that live and function symbiotically with tree communities, these roots form what tree scientists call the “wood wide web,” a vast arboreal internet of sorts through which multiple species of trees communicate and protect each other. I am always amazed by the sight of a tree jutting out over the water. Its thin but resilient trunk curves upward toward the sky, an adaptation that I imagine allows it to defy the pull of gravity by somehow evenly distributing the tree’s weight between roots, trunk and branches. The tree seems almost to float in midair, attached to nothing and utterly alone, as it gently perseveres in its precarious tightrope stance over a rushing stream or waterfall. The perceptive hiker or scientist knows the even more amazing truth behind these acrobatics: that tree is hardly alone.

