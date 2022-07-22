ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“It affected him to analyse where he is in his career” NBA Insider reveals Kevin Durant had a major reality-check when the Warriors won 2022 championship

By Kunal Chawda
firstsportz.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGolden State won the 2022 NBA Championship rather convincingly. It was surely a great news for the Dubs, who answered their critics with an emphatic display in the postseason. And also, some players went back to rethink their decisions after the conclusion of the season. ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin believes that...

firstsportz.com

FastBreak on FanNation

BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Sign New Player

On Friday night, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Golden State Warriors have agreed to a deal with Trevion Williams. Charania: "Undrafted Purdue center Trevion Williams has agreed to a deal with the Golden State Warriors, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Exhibit 10 contract to compete for a roster spot for Williams, who averaged 7.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 14.2 minutes for Boston in summer league."
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James vs. Stephen Curry Career Comparison: Steph Still Can't Sit At LeBron James' Table

LeBron James is right in the conversation as one of the best players to have ever done it, and for years, there was no comparison to him. After he captured his first NBA title with the Miami Heat in 2011, James took off and started over a decade of dominance. Of course, three more championships ensued and 4 total Finals MVP awards are on his resume. In terms of modern-day dominance and incredible longevity, LeBron James has to be one of a kind. The King is also on Mt. Rushmore for most of the pundits and fans because he is the greatest forward who has ever played. But somehow, a slender 6’3” point guard has managed to challenge James following the 2022 NBA championship.
ClutchPoints

Warriors sign rookie big man to compete with James Wiseman, Kevon Looney

The Golden State Warriors are on top of the NBA world. After two years of languishing at the bottom of the league, the former dynasty made their triumphant return to the throne. The Stephen Curry-led squad went on an absolute tear in the regular season and the playoffs, eventually winning the Larry O’Brien trophy. The […] The post Warriors sign rookie big man to compete with James Wiseman, Kevon Looney appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Inside The Warriors

Photo: Former Warriors Player Working Out With Steph Curry

After unsuccessfully betting on himself by joining the Los Angeles Lakers for a bigger role last season, free agent G/F Kent Bazemore is back on the open market. The 10-year veteran played with the Golden State Warriors in the 2020-21 season before seeking a bigger role with the Lakers last season. Such a role never cultivated, as Bazemore appeared in just 39 games, averaging 14 minutes per contest.
Lakers Daily

Draymond Green blasts former NFL player Marcellus Wiley for his analysis comparing 2017 Warriors to 2001 Lakers

Sports analyst Marcellus Wiley recently claimed that the 2000-01 Los Angeles Lakers would beat the 2016-17 Golden State Warriors in a seven-game series. Wiley explained that the Warriors weren’t physical enough to hypothetically beat the Lakers team that was led by Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant. Wiley claimed that the 2016-17 Warriors played in a “softer league.”
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Donovan Mitchell trade to Knicks gets critical update after ‘done deal’ reports

The New York Knicks and Utah Jazz remain linked for a potential Donovan Mitchell trade, but contrary to reports, a deal is far from being made. Recently rumors spread that Mitchell’s trade to Knicks is a “done deal” and both teams are simply working on the finer deals of the blockbuster. The reporter who made […] The post RUMOR: Donovan Mitchell trade to Knicks gets critical update after ‘done deal’ reports appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker

Suns Fall to Third in Kevin Durant Next Team Odds

The Phoenix Suns' offseason is nearly complete. Extensions for Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton were awarded by the team, while other pieces such as Bismack Biyombo were brought back to Phoenix. The Suns also welcome new faces such as Josh Okogie, Damion Lee and Jock Landale. Not much has changed...
#Nba Championship#Nba Players#Warriors#Nba Finals#Espn#Gsw#A Hall Of Famer
Inside The Warriors

Latest Update on Kevin Durant to Warriors Trade

There has been a lot of noise surrounding Kevin Durant potentially returning to the Golden State Warriors, but each update seems to decrease the likelihood of a reunion. Warriors general manager Bob Meyers recently insinuated that no trade will be happening, and while those comments have already been documented, ESPN analyst Zach Lowe expanded upon them during a recent podcast episode.
theScore

Report: Celtics include Jaylen Brown in offer for Durant

The Boston Celtics have entered the Kevin Durant sweepstakes, offering a package to the Brooklyn Nets involving All-Star Jaylen Brown, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania. The Celtics propsed trading Brown, guard Derrick White, and a draft pick, but the Nets countered to include reigning Defensive Player of the Year...
GQMagazine

Russell Westbrook Wears Rolex’s Biggest Release of the Year

Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. Different, unexpected, once-in-a-generation, controversial: these are just some of the qualities Russell Westbrook has in common with his new watch. Sitting courtside at NBA Summer League, Russ wore the headliner from the batch of new Rolex releases unveiled at Watches & Wonders in late March: a black-and-green bezel GMT-Master II. And while Rolex has put out revamped GMTs three out of the past five years, this isn’t just any GMT—it’s set up with a rare configuration. If you look carefully, you’ll see that both the date window and the crown (the knob jutting out from the case) are situated on the left-hand side of the watch. This is what’s known in the watch world as a destro, or a watch made special for all the lefties out there. It’s hard to find destros in general, but that’s especially high-end Rolexes. Before this GMT, the only Rolex destros that existed were custom jobs for folks like Charlie Chaplin. Westbrook’s GMT is the first-ever full production run of a destro watch from the Crown. Naturally, this is a perfect watch for Westbrook, who is something of a handedness oddball. Although he shoots with his right hand, he’s a natural lefty—a quirk he shares with Rudy Gobert and teammate (for now!) LeBron James. This watch truly embraces Westbrook’s #WhyNot philosophy.
ClutchPoints

Klay Thompson’s text to trainer before NBA Finals shows his insane dedication

Klay Thompson’s initial return from two-and-a-half years on the sidelines couldn’t have gone much better. Given his insane dedication to offseason training, expect the Golden State Warriors star to come back even better in 2022-23. Before helping the Warriors dispatch of the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals, Thompson was already texting his trainer, Ben […] The post Klay Thompson’s text to trainer before NBA Finals shows his insane dedication appeared first on ClutchPoints.
