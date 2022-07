In Maine, most of us are not blessed with a pool in our backyards or season passes to our favorite water park. What we are blessed with is a ton of water options to cool off when the summer temperatures start getting a little too hot and sticky. One of those options is something that may check a couple of boxes for you: a chance to see a covered bridge AND enjoy a swimming hole that exists right next to it.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO