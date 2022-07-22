News and Press Releases

Encouraging affordable housing in Fayetteville is a priority for City of Fayetteville leadership and staff and the Economic and Community Development department remains focused on innovative strategies to alleviate the housing strain and create economic sustainability in our community.

To that end, the City of Fayetteville will be offering a Developer Workshop on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 10 a.m. The event will be held at Fayetteville Technical Community College’s Center for Business and Industry at 2723 Ft. Bragg Road.

The class will benefit for-profit or non-profit corporations, individuals, general or limited partnerships or limited liability companies seeking information about the development process and interested in applying for funding. Topics include private financing options, procurement, zoning and ongoing monitoring and compliance.

The Developer Workshop is a part of the strategy to create more affordable housing within the City of Fayetteville. City Council recently authorized the Economic and Community Development Department to release a Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA) for more than $12 million in gap financing for the construction, acquisition and rehabilitation of affordable rental housing.

All organizations interested in funding are encouraged to participate in the workshop.

Pre-registration for the event is required. For further details, please visit fayettevillenc.gov/ECD or contact Bridgette Stephens, Housing Program Manager, at bridgettestephens@fayettevillenc.gov.