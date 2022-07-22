ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo man arraigned for attempted murder, illegal weapon

By Adam Duke
News 4 Buffalo
 5 days ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 20-year-old Buffalo man was arraigned in Erie County Court on Friday on a four-count indictment, which included a charge of attempted murder, according to the Erie County DA’s office.

David Smith was charged with one count of attempted murder in the second degree, a Class B violent felony, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a Class C violent felony, and one count of assault in the second degree, a Class D felony.

Smith’s charges are linked to two incidents — one in which he was allegedly found in possession of an illegal weapon in late March, the other in which he allegedly shot a man with intent to kill in late May.

Around 6:30 p.m. on March 24, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers reportedly saw Smith driving the wrong way on Peace Place near the Peace Bridge. During a traffic stop, agents allegedly saw a handgun on the floor of the driver’s side back seat of the vehicle.

Investigators reportedly recovered an illegal, loaded handgun and an estimated $2,771 in cash from inside the vehicle. A box of ammunition was also reportedly found in Smith’s pants pocket.

Smith was arraigned in Buffalo City Court on one count of criminal possession of a weapon on March 25 and was released after posting $10,000 bail.

On May 31, Smith fired multiple shots from an illegal pistol through the glass door of a store on Hopkins Street, near Tifft Street, around 8 p.m., according to officials. The victim was taken to ECMC via ambulance and was treated for leg and foot injuries.

Smith was arraigned in Buffalo City Court on June 2, on one count of attempted murder in the second degree, one count of assault in the second degree, and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. He was held without bail.

Smith is scheduled to return to court on Aug. 2 and continues to be held without bail. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.

Adam Duke is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of his work here .

News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

