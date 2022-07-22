ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Congressman Mike Kelly challenges claims in Erie Reader op-ed

By Chelsea Swift
 5 days ago

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — Republican Representative Mike Kelly was in Erie Friday to condemn a story from the Erie Reader.

Representative Kelly held a press conference Friday morning where he engaged in a contentious back and forth with the media.

He argued an opinion piece written by Erie County Democratic Chairman Jim Wertz suggests Kelly is on a pardon list.

Kelly claims this is a distraction from the real issues facing the country, citing inflation and high gas prices.

Congressman Mike Kelly upset at Erie Reader for op-ed piece

According to Kelly, he has never sought a pardon. However when we asked him about the pardon he did not answer the question directly.

Instead he suggested to take a look at Erie Reader article and investigate the allegations.

“When people can print whatever they print, whenever they want to print it, and be a blatant outright lie, and then sit back to see how you’re going to respond to it, my response to it is they don’t deserve a response,” said Representative Mike Kelly, R-PA 16th District.

Erie County Democratic Chairman Jim Wertz released a statement in response, “I stand behind this well researched and important piece of opinion writing. There is nothing false or misleading contained within the article.”

Find out more tonight on JET 24/FOX 66 and YourErie.com.

